Nominations for The Liberty Hill Independent’s 5th Annual Best of Liberty Hill contest are officially open as of April 3 and will run through April 18 at 9 p.m.
Nominate your business here to be included on the 2023 ballot in as many categories that apply for just $10 each. Businesses that advertise in the Best of Liberty Hill edition, which publishes July 7, may apply the category listing fee(s) toward the price of a quarter page or larger ad.
If you don’t want to pay for a listing on the ballot, each category on the ballot also has a “fill in the blank” option where voters can add your name to cast votes for your business.
If you’re not sure which categories to choose for your nominations, take a look at the 2022 Best of Liberty Hill Winners List for a list of categories here.
Voting for the Best of Liberty Hill will begin April 24 and end May 12 at 9 p.m. The winners and runners-up will be featured in The Independent’s annual Best of Liberty Hill edition.
Follow The Independent on Facebook and Instagram for more details. Questions can be directed to rachel@lhindependent.com or (512) 778-5577.