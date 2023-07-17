Upon entering the room where Sunday services take place at RockPointe Church, one may feel as if they’ve just arrived at a concert venue as opposed to a house of worship.
After all, a drum kit sits on the stage with its skins waiting to be banged on in addition to the guitar riffs and keyboard arrangements that will soon fill the air with melodies as the congregation professes its faith, which is exactly the idea, said Liberty Hill campus pastor Darin Ramsey.
“It gets pretty loud in here,” he said. “I think our worship team does a great job getting people ready for Sunday.”
According to creative director Adam Stone, the upbeat environment is one the staff has striven to cultivate.
“We have a different flavor here at RockPointe,” said Stone, who plays in the band during worship services. “We don’t just sing all the pretty God songs, but also ones about the hardships people face in their lives, so we cover the full gamut of emotions.”
RockPointe Church took home a trio of honors in The Independent’s annual Best of Liberty Hill balloting, including Best All-around Church, Best Church for Worship and Best Church for Youth Programs.
Faith through music
Stone expanded on the church’s musical philosophy in explaining the goal is to play songs that don’t necessarily sound all that different from those people may hear at a nightspot on a weekend evening.
“For example, somebody might be over at Thirsty Penguin on a Friday or Saturday night and hear a band play,” he said. “Then they come here on Sunday morning and hear songs that are about some of the same types of things.”
In fact, Stone invoked a legendary gospel-turned-country singer to illustrate the kind of sound he wants RockPointe to be known for.
“Like in the movie ‘Walk The Line,’” he said. “When Johnny Cash is auditioning for the record producer and is told to sing the kind of song he would if it was his last as he was dying – something real – something people would remember. Johnny himself once said ‘If you don’t really believe what you’re singing, then sit down and let someone else.’ As singers, our job is to light ourselves on fire and let people watch us burn.”
Giving the good news
Ramsey said he believes many people feel as if they must reach a certain level of worthiness before they can attend services, but that’s simply not the case.
“I try to let people know we’re here to help heal their pain,” he said.
“Authenticity is what we offer. We don’t pretend at people or put ourselves on a pedestal. We’re the same people seven days a week. You should never feel judged when you walk through those doors.”
Stone concurred.
“People have a lot of valid reasons for not going to church,” he said. “But, you don’t have to be a certain way to go. You don’t have to pretend everything is okay if it’s not.”
When RockPointe expanded from its original campus in Leander and opened the Liberty Hill location in 2017, Stone said he encountered a different kind of congregation than he had previously.
“At first, I found it very difficult,” he said. “Liberty Hill is a very religious town, but it was like people felt like they had to be in the right spot in their lives to feel like they belonged in church. As human beings, all we know is conditional love. But, like Jesus said, ‘Love others as I have loved you.’”
Stone said a critical aspect of worship is the fellowship with others who have gone through similar storms.
“People need to hear hopeful messages about how to find a way toward God,” he said. “I don’t think you can do that without emotion and passion. We have good news to tell people about those who have gone through tough times and come out on the other side.”
Hearing the message
Ramsey was a high-school teacher and coach for 24 years before he found himself drifting off course in his personal life to the point where he felt he needed some revelation, he said.
“I wasn’t the perfect husband and dad,” said Ramsey. “I was drinking a lot and I was present with my family, but not really there. I realized I needed to make some changes in my life and once I started going to RockPointe in Leander, that was the first church I’d ever been to where I felt the message really speaking to me.”
Ever since, Ramsey has been a different man.
“At the time, my wife and I already had two kids, but since we got on the same page together, we’ve adopted three more through foster care,” he said. “It was like I heard God say to me one day ‘You need to get things straight.’ But it wasn’t until I was in the right frame of mind and was receptive to listening to Him I could get everything right in my life.”
Living by God’s example
Despite the festive service experience, Stone said he doesn’t want that to be the only thing RockPointe is known for.
“As an outward-focused church, we’re always trying to find new ways to help in the community,” he said. “It’s not just about the music or the message. We want to have a reputation for doing things that don’t just benefit the building.”
Ramsey invited anyone who still has doubts about attending services for any reason.
“Don’t ever give up on church,” he said. “Give us a shot.”