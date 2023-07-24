Liberty Hill has long been known as a community that takes its sports very seriously.
However, these days a brand-new game is taking shape on local fields with the advent of the Liberty Hill Lacrosse Club.
Despite the fact the organization has only been in existence for less than a year, it has already made a lasting impression on the community as its numbers continue to grow and as a result of that immediate impact, has been voted Best Recreational Youth Sports Organization in The Independent’s annual Best of Liberty Hill balloting.
According to Adam Bokmeyer, who doubles as program director and boys’ varsity head coach, the club’s explosive growth in such a short period of time has come as quite a shock.
“We started with the goal of just having a high-school varsity team,” said Bokmeyer. “But, we’re already up to 117 players.”
After being in the works for a while, the club finally came to fruition on the field in October with a competitive season that runs from January into the spring, but once its inaugural campaign ended, it was back to work for a summer session.
Establishing a foundation
Bokmeyer is a Texas native who was formally introduced to lacrosse during his middle and high-school years, which were spent in Southern California, before going on to play at the NCAA Division I level at Army and realized in order to form a strong organization, a solid foundation must first be laid down, he said.
“We needed to build a culture first and provide an enjoyable experience,” said Bokmeyer. “We were going to have a lot of kids that would be playing this sport for the first time.”
To that end, Bokmeyer said he wanted to cultivate an atmosphere that was different from the typical club sports environment.
“First of all, we only take kids that are in Liberty Hill ISD because we want to continue building strong community bonds,” he said. “We didn’t want the usual travel-team set-up where kids are from different places – we want our players to be able to and want to help each other on and off the field.”
Fast and furious
Bokmeyer believes one of the most intriguing and attractive aspects of lacrosse is the speed at which the game is played, in addition to its constant frenetic pace.
“Lacrosse is a fast, fun contact sport,” he said. “The transition going from defense to offense is quick. It’s called the fastest sport on two feet for a reason.”
Currently, the club has a mixture of experienced players and those who are still learning the game, which means patience must be a virtue for the coaching staff.
“We have a good blend of new kids and those who have already been playing,” said Bokmeyer. “It’s cool to see the growth of the players.”
As the skill level and lacrosse IQ collectively grows among the players, a more structured, disciplined style of play can be implemented.
“As the stick skills of our players get better, we see fewer turnovers and are able to get the ball down on offense a lot quicker,” he said. “Then you see a much more fluid game.”
Passing wisdom on
In order to accelerate the club’s growth, Bokmeyer has assembled an accomplished stable of coaches that are able to pass along the kind of valuable knowledge that can only be gained through years of experience.
“Our middle-school boys coach is Michael Cohen, who was head coach at Round Rock, McNeil and St. Andrews High Schools,” he said. “Trevor Witholt, our girls’ varsity head coach, played Division II in college and Amberly Hazembuller, our middle-school girls’ coach, got the women’s program at BYU up and running. Having coaches like these who are great leaders is huge for our overall development.”
Making it affordable
Due to the nature of club sports that aren’t UIL-sanctioned, money can sometimes come into play as far as who can or can’t step on the field–something Bokmeyer said the club always keeps a vigilant eye on in implementing operating procedures that mitigate any potential hurdles.
“We’re a nonprofit and operate at a loss,” he said. “But we know lacrosse can be a cost-prohibitive sport, so we only charge about 25 percent of what other clubs do. We depend a lot on fundraising because we want to provide the community with an affordable way to play. We want everyone to be able to play lacrosse and never want to have to turn anybody away for that reason.”
Eventually, the objective is to have a program with players in age from kindergarten through 12th grade, which will provide a steady stream of players working their respective ways up the ranks.
“Our main goal is to get as young as we can as quickly as we can,” said Bokmeyer. “Already, we have about 40 high school boys, so we’ll be able to have a JV team next season, and we’re hoping to get more girls involved because there are a lot more women’s college programs than men’s, which makes it a really good opportunity.”