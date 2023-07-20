Drive-thru beer barns have long been a staple of the Texas landscape, safe havens from the triple-digit summer temperatures along with providing an oasis of refreshment the year round.
However, Thirsty Penguin is far more than just a roadside stop to pick up a few beverages.
According to owner Brent Cloyd, he wanted to create an atmosphere where a community could congregate over a few cold ones by cultivating the small-town feeling longtime Liberty Hill residents have come to know and love.
“We made it so a family can come out here and the kids can play while the parents can enjoy a drink and some food,” said Cloyd. “There’s something for everyone to do–we’re not a traditional bar–that’s not what we were going for.”
As a result of its uniqueness and the instant popularity the establishment has gained since its opening in February 2022, Thirsty Penguin–located at 14751 W. State Hwy. 29–was voted Best Bar in The Independent’s annual Best of Liberty Hill balloting.
Origin Story
When it came time to choose a name for his new place, Cloyd said he wanted a moniker that would reflect the frigid refreshment that would be available for his customers.
“It gets really hot here in Texas–100 degrees in the summer,” he said. “So, we wanted something that would have a cold theme and what better than a penguin?”
Once that decision was made, Cloyd commissioned a San Antonio artist to cover the entire front side of the building with a colorful scene featuring his new mascot holding a frosty drink in front of a snow-covered palm tree with a snowy mountain range in the background.
Before all the aesthetics could come to fruition, though, Cloyd had to completely remodel the building following his purchase of the property–although the initial plan was far from what the finished product ended up being.
“I gutted and redid the entire place,” he said. “At first, I was going to make it into a rental.”
But, once a temporary waiver that allowed businesses to sell alcohol-to-go during the pandemic was signed into permanent law in 2021, Cloyd changed course.
“I’ve always liked the old beer barns,” he said. “So, we decided to go ahead with it.”
Featured Fare
Despite the fact Thirsty Penguin features a wide variety of beverages, including beer, liquor and wine, its primary attraction are the 12 frozen daiquiri machines that line the right wall as one rolls through in their vehicle.
Flavors such as blue raspberry, Texas peach, pina colada, orange rush and liquid marijuana are only the tip of the iceberg among the constantly-rotating varieties available to parched patrons–the end products of a painstaking process Cloyd cooks up in his own kitchen like a mad scientist devising creative concoctions in a laboratory.
“Sometimes, I’ll have 30 or 40 bottles on the counter at a time, experimenting with all different kinds of things, until a recipe is just right.” he said.
So, how exactly does he know when he’s hit the correct confectionary combination?
“I have some neighbors who like to drink,” said Cloyd. “There’s one lady in particular who’s very discerning, so when I get her approval, I know we’re good.”
Cloyd said he takes great pride in coming up with unique recipes for his daiquiris, which are all made from scratch–including seasonal varieties such as peppermint, pumpkin spice and leprechaun thin mint.
“We like to have some things that are different,” he said. “Not just the same old flavors.”
Of course, the experimentation continues with the seemingly endless combinations from mixing different flavors–such as the “Bevo”–a nod to the University of Texas mascot–which is a blend of orange rush and pina colada and the “Texan,” which is a red, white and blue tribute to the Lone Star State’s colors, made of strawberry, pina colada and blue raspberry.
Outdoor Adventure
In addition to an outdoor, covered seating area that accommodates approximately 40 patrons, the one-acre site Thirsty Penguin sits on features a stage that hosts bands of various genres on Friday and Saturday nights, oversized “Connect Four” and beer pong games, along with cornhole lanes.
The biggest attraction of all is the one on which his younger guests enjoy themselves on, said Cloyd.
“By far, the playscape is the most popular thing we have,” he said. “We have so many kids, they’re standing in line waiting to use the swings, so we’re going to add more.”
Something else already in the works is an outdoor bar which is being converted from a vintage grain silo that will service the large crowds that frequent the outdoor venue.
“We found it on a 200-year-old ranch up in the Dallas area and had it trucked here,” said Cloyd. “Remodels are my passion.”
Also featured out back is Taqueria Mi Ranchito, a food truck that cooks up a wide variety of authentic Mexican food at affordable prices and only adds to the overall experience.
Happy Customers
Cloyd said one of the most rewarding aspects of the entire venture are the smiles he sees on faces when people arrive.
“The best part of what we do here is the people,” he said. “People are happy because they’re here to get drinks, so they’re excited.”
Turns out that excitement isn’t limited to only customers of the two-legged variety, either.
“People are always coming through with their dogs in their cars,” said Cloyd. “So, we started giving out free “pup cups,” which is whipped cream mixed with Milk-Bones. One lady gave her dog one and the next day when they were just passing by, once the dog saw our building, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran in to get another. She was going about 40 miles-per-hour, but he wasn’t hurt.”
Now, that’s hitting a sweet spot with consumers, if there ever was one, along with the free ice Cloyd offers to people with no purchase necessary–which all goes back to his original business philosophy, he said.
“Look, we’re not corporate,” said Cloyd. “The community really seems to like us and we’ll always be investing in Liberty Hill.”