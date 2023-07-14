When Dr. Thad Gillespie needs to add to the staff of his practice at Liberty Hill Dental, he has a tried-and-true method for making sure he hires the right candidate.
“We do group interviews,” said Gillespie. “But it’s not just me–we have the entire staff there.”
As a result of this unique hiring process, Gillespie can ensure he always gets the proper personnel–those he and his other employees will be able to mesh with and harmoniously co-exist in the workplace.
For this and how he treats his employees, Gillespie was voted Best Boss in The Independent’s annual Best Of Liberty Hill balloting.
Finding the right folk
According to Gillespie, the entire premise of creating a friendly work atmosphere employees enjoy being in relies entirely on this technique.
“The first thing is you have to hire the right people,” said Gillespie, who has practiced dentistry for 43 years and done so in LibertyHill at his current location since 2002. “After that, it becomes a lot easier when everything is based on respect.”
Along those lines, having a keen understanding and consideration of what might be going on in the lives of employees outside the workplace is critical, he said.
“We all have various trials and tribulations we go through before and after work each day,” said Gillespie. “If you have the wrong people on the bus, so to speak, it’s not easy in those kinds of situations.”
Establishing stability
Once in the fold, Gillespie recognizes the need for a certain structure in the workplace–although not one that is based on sucking the life out of his employees–but, rather one that provides a certain sense of order without being overwhelming.
“We always try hard to work on drafting protocols for everything we do in the office,” said Gillespie. “You can’t micro-manage. But, if you have the right people on board, you can teach them how you want things done and then just let them do their job.”
Of course, that entire premise goes back to the original hiring process.
“When we do these group interviews, not only is our entire staff in the room, but all the candidates are in there together at the same time, too,” he said. “It’s not just (Dr.) Chris (Felicetta) and I asking the questions, either. We let the staff ask questions and include open-ended questions. It’s interesting to see how the candidates interact with one another. Do they support each other or do they start throwing knives?”
At the end of the day when a decision must be made, despite the fact he and Felicetta have the last say, Gillespie will always take into consideration what the rest of the staff thinks and more times than not, will trust their instincts, he said.
“The entire rest of our staff are women and I don’t always rate the same way they do,” said Gillespie. “Chris and I make the final decision, but usually the group’s intuition is right on.”
Certainly, the proof is in the pudding, he said.
“What we do must work,” said Gillespie. “Because we have a very low turnover rate.”
Choosing dentistry
Gillespie originally hails from Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was first inspired to pursue a career in fillings, crowns and bridges, he said.
“My dad was a pharmacist–he steered me away from that–and I saw the hours our family physician worked and thought that was crazy,” said Gillespie. “Then in the sixth grade, I had a local dentist help me with a science project and he seemed like a cool guy. It wasn’t long after that I decided to be a dentist.”
After matriculating through Midwestern State University in his hometown, Gillespie moved on to the University of Texas’ Dental Branch in Houston before serving as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force for four years, then finally opening his own practice in Austin in 1985.
Following a run in the capitol that ran over 15 years, Gillespie had an epiphany one day while attending a school function in Liberty Hill, where he and wife Kerstin already called home.
“We were at a kindergarten roundup for our kids and I suddenly realized all these children and their parents needed dental care and in those days, Liberty Hill didn’t have any dentists,” he said. “I decided I didn’t want to be driving to work in Austin and passing somebody else’s office right here.”
Musically-inclined
When Gillespie isn’t busy wielding a drill, he just might be strumming a guitar as a member of “The Boot Rock Boys,” a local band he’s been a part of for the past three years, playing gigs at various spots around town.
“Brent Parsons led the group and at first, we just did lessons,” he said. “But, I’ve been around guitars for a long time and eventually we started talking about playing some places. It’s a lot of fun, but I won’t be quitting my day job anytime soon.”
Wise words
Gillespie partially attributes his likability among his employees to the fact his practice is on solid ground when it comes to the bottom line, which is advice he would give to young dentists looking to strike out on their own, although it still returns to his primary philosophy, he said.
“Managing money is so important because when you do that properly, you don’t feel pressured, which can affect how you treat people,” said Gillespie. “It all goes back to having the right people in the first place.”