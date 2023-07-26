For more than 20 years, Elena’s Mexican Restaurant has been serving the Liberty Hill community authentic Mexican food, and this year, the restaurant earned the title of “Best Mexican Food” in The Independent’s “Best of Liberty Hill” balloting.
Family-owned by mother Elena Soto (whom the restaurant is named after) and daughter Grecia Soto, Elena’s was originally opened in 2000 in Cedar Park, where Elena Soto served customers for about two years before moving to Liberty Hill in 2002.
“Someone ended up buying out the building we were in, so my mom was basically out of a job and stayed that way for about six months,” Grecia Soto said. “One day my parents were driving in the Liberty Hill area and saw the building our restaurant is in now was for lease. They looked into it and talked to the landlord and moved the restaurant to Liberty Hill.”
Grecia Soto remembers when her mom first started the restaurant in Liberty Hill – she was about 10 years old – and has a lot of fond memories growing up in the kitchen.
“I grew up working here,” Grecia Soto said. “I remember being in high school and working after school and even some of my friends would tag along and come work. I thought it was the coolest thing. It was a fun thing for me. Even now, I don’t see it as work. I know it is work, but it’s also fun. I love this environment.”
It was easy for Grecia Soto to be a part of the family business, as her family comes from a long line of entrepreneurs, she said.
“My grandma owned grocery stores in Michoacan, Mexico,” said Grecia Soto. “My mom along with her six sisters all helped out because it was a family business.”
When Elena Soto was 19, she moved to the United States, along with a few of her sisters. She started working in the restaurant industry right away.
“Later on, she wanted to start her own business,” Grecia Soto said. “Two of her sisters also opened restaurants around here –one in Cedar Park and one in Lago Vista. Both of those are now closed, but my mom’s restaurant is still going strong.”
The building Elena’s is housed in is up for sale, Grecia Soto said, but the plan is for the business to purchase the building, which they’ve been leasing for the last 20-plus years.
“We want to stay here,” Grecia Soto said. “This is our home. We’ve had this restaurant for 21 years now. We are one of the oldest restaurants in Liberty Hill. We opened a long time ago when nothing was here but a little gas station. Throughout the years we’ve gotten all these other businesses, but we’ve always been here.”
The food at Elena’s is a Michoacan style, where Elena Soto comes from.
“Her recipes all come from things they’d make back home, with a twist of her own,” Grecia Soto said. “One of the most popular dishes from Michoacan would be chicken mole, which is very popular over there. Sometimes people here don’t know what it is, but it’s a very authentic sauce. We use a lot of spices, and it has a sweet and spicy flavor.”
Another popular Michoacan dish Elena’s serves is huarache.
“It’s a homemade, soft corn tortilla that’s flat and topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh cheese and avocado,” Grecia Soto said. “When people try it, they love it because it’s so good. The dish is named after a Mexican sandal that is very popular in Michoacan. People there wear them every day, like people wearing Crocs here.”
Elena’s doesn’t stop at just lunch and dinner. The restaurant also serves Mexican breakfasts, which Grecia Soto said have been popular around town since the restaurant’s beginning.
“One of the main breakfast dishes in Mexico is chilaquiles, and ours are really good,” she said. “It’s a crispy corn tortilla mixed with sauce, sour cream and avocado. Plus, we add chicken to ours. It’s always served with a fried egg.”
Other popular breakfasts include the pancake platter and the migas, served “daddy style,” which includes scrambled eggs, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, beef fajita and chile con queso.
Grecia Soto said some of the best parts about the menu at Elena’s are the items made from scratch, like the chile relleno, the red and green salsas, and the avocado sauce.
“Avocado is a big deal in Michoacan – it’s one of the main states where it’s grown in Mexico – so we use a lot of avocados on our plates,” Grecia Soto added.
After they purchase the building, the Sotos have plans to make additions to the restaurant so they can serve more customers, including an outdoor patio. Grecia Soto said she and her mom plan on staying in the restaurant business for as long as they can because they love it.
“We both love it,” she said. “There’s been times when my mom says she’s ready to retire, but it doesn’t happen because she loves it so much. We are a part of this community, and we are blessed to still be here after all these years. We had hard times in 2020 and managed to stay afloat. Now we just want to continue serving this community. Some of our customers we’ve had for over 20 years, and it’s really good to have that kind of support. To serve them is an honor.”
Elena’s is open for breakfast and lunch Sunday through Friday as well as dinner Wednesday through Friday. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays. For more information, visit elenasbarandgrill.com.