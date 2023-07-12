If you’re looking for the best margaritas in Liberty Hill, then just take a shopping trip to Mainstreet Marketplace – the self-serve margarita machines are always on and always serving.
Mainstreet Marketplace owners Stacie and Jeff Kenyon were excited when they learned their frozen beverage was voted “Best Margarita” by readers of The Independent in the “Best Of Liberty Hill” balloting, because having a margarita machine was always a dream of Jeff’s, said Stacie Kenyon.
“Jeff has always wanted a margarita machine in our house, and I always thought, ‘Where would we put that?’” she said. “Instead, we got some for the store. We feel like it’s something that gives us a distinction. Plus, it fits with the whole man cave vibe we have as well.”
The man cave vibe Stacie Kenyon is referring to is one of the shops inside Mainstreet Marketplace called Gasoline Alley, where the margarita machines are located. Gasoline Alley, run by Jeff Kenyon, is a store dedicated solely to men. It won “Best Men’s Store” in the “Best of Liberty Hill” balloting this year.
What makes Mainstreet Marketplace’s margaritas so good?
Stacie Kenyon said it’s the proprietary mix they serve, which they’ve named Gasoline Alley Famous Margarita Mix.
“All you do is add tequila to it, because the mix already has everything in it you need, which makes it super easy,” she said. “The mix isn’t necessarily healthy, but it is good. It’s not too syrupy or too sweet.”
The Kenyons sell the mix by the half-gallon to the public for $24.99, which can be used to make five gallons of frozen margaritas or margaritas on the rocks.
“We got the mix from a friend who is in the frozen drink business,” Stacie Kenyon said. “He sells it to us and we’re the only ones who carry it. You can’t buy it anywhere else, which is pretty cool.”
While the Kenyons only sell the original margarita flavor for now, Stacie Kenyon said in the future they may try out some new flavors. Regardless, the frozen drinks will always be available to shoppers for free whenever they come in, she added.
Mainstreet Marketplace also won “Best Boutique” in the “Best Of Liberty Hill” balloting this year, which Stacie Kenyon said is thanks to the wide variety of vendors that sell there.
“We are constantly changing and getting new vendors,” she said. “Nothing ever stays the same, but all our vendors are always an incredible fit. They all have different styles, so there’s something for everyone. I think people like how unique we are – and the margaritas, of course.”