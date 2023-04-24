BALLOT RULES:
1. Your name and email address must be included on the ballot
or it will not be accepted. One ballot submission per person.
2. Be as specific as possible in your answers.
For businesses, please use complete names. For people, use first and last names.
3. Fill in the 'Other' blank if the business or person you want to vote for is not shown. For the 'Other' vote to count, the checkmark to the right of your typed answer must be checked (toggled). Some businesses paid a small fee to be identified with the category for which they are best suited.
4. Each ballot must include votes for at least 25 of the categories listed.
5. Time to complete the survey is approximately 10 minutes.
VOTING DEADLINE: 5 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023.
Results will be announced in the July 2023 issue of Liberty Hill Independent Monthly.
