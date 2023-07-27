Monica Miller recalls her first drive through Liberty Hill as if it was yesterday.
“I remember the day I drove down Highway 29 and saw the old water tower, the high school and then finally old Panther Stadium,” said Miller, of her initial visit in 2009. “It was like anyone who is interviewing for a job – just going around and seeing the place. Liberty Hill had that small-town feel and it’s a feeling I still remember whenever I’m driving back from Georgetown and I get to the top of the hill and can see all the way down.”
Miller was instantly smitten with the town that would soon become her new home – a place she’s remained for the past 15 years – first as a teacher and coach before moving into administration and serving as associate principal of Liberty Hill High School for three years before taking the principal post at Liberty Hill Middle School, where she’s been for the past two years.
For her undying devotion to the Purple-and-Gold, Miller was voted “Best Principal” in The Independent’s annual “Best of Liberty Hill” balloting – a selection she certainly doesn’t take lightly, she said.
“I’m honored the Lord has chosen me to lead here and serve this community,” said Miller. “Especially working on this campus alongside such exceptional people, students and staff.”
Crossing over
However, despite her prowess and popularity as an administrator, Miller held off on making the transition from the classroom to the front office for many years.
“I had my admin credentials for four years, but wasn’t ready to give up teaching and coaching because it’s what I loved – having an impact on young ladies,” she said, of the 19 years she spent in classrooms and on fields and courts. “Even now, I still consider myself a teacher – only I’m a teacher of teachers.”
According to Miller, it was an epiphany she had that finally swayed her to switch over.
“I realized the Lord didn’t bless me with three wonderful children so I could miss out on their lives,” said Miller, who currently has seventh, ninth and 11th-graders. “I would find myself coaching other people’s kids and be wondering how my own were doing.”
Miller taught English and coached volleyball, basketball, cross country, track and tennis before moving into an administrative role and still carries the same enthusiasm as a principal she once displayed in her days on the sidelines – which plays right into her overall philosophy as a leader.
“If I get excited about things, then my staff gets excited,” she said. “Once the staff is excited, the kids get excited.”
Miller said she even goes a bit overboard sometimes, but that’s just who she is.
“I’m a little crazy,” she said. “When we sent the volleyball team to state, I was running back and forth in front of the kids leading the cheers. If part of my job description is to to act the fool sometimes, so be it.”
In order to keep morale high among students and staff, Miller is constantly on the lookout for new, creative ways to do exactly that, she said.
“Our motto is ‘Be The Exception,’” said Miller. “Whether that’s athletics, test scores, behavior or whatever. So, every month, we give out purple beads to our students of the month and students can nominate teachers of the week.”
Coaching mentality
Part of Miller’s platform as an educational leader are the many lessons she learned over the years from fellow coaches she worked with after arriving in Liberty Hill and how they relate to maintaining the excellence Panthers of all kinds are known for, she said.
“I got to coach with Coach (retired Liberty Hill head football coach and athletic director Jerry) Vance and Coach (former volleyball and current track coach Gretchen) Peterson,” said Miller. “So, I know what it takes to be a champion and a Liberty Hill Panther.”
As Liberty Hill continues to grow and with a second high school on the horizon in the near future, Miller takes the responsibility of preserving Panthers culture very seriously.
“Of course, there are challenges as we keep getting bigger,” she said. “How do we maintain what it means to be a Panther to those who don’t know? What is the feeling of a Friday night in Liberty Hill? It’s a little thing, but it’s really not. I’m really fortunate I have some kids whose parents grew up here and remember the history we have.”
Aside from her athletic background, Miller is glad Liberty Hill has evolved in an all-encompassing manner, she said.
“The biggest difference between now and when I got here was back then it was a very athletics-focused town and community,” said Miller. “But, now it’s a blessing to see all the other things we have like choir and band, for example, that allow even more kids to be involved with being a Panther.”
Changing landscape
For the entire 2022-23 school year, the campus of Liberty Hill Middle School has been in the midst of extensive remodeling and expansion, which has added to her list of concerns, said Miller.
“We’ve tried the best we can to make sure it’s not distracting and it’s not who I am to be negative,” she said, of the construction that is scheduled to be finished in summer of 2024. “We’re starting to see glimpses now and it’s going to be amazing. But, right now, we’re a hot-mess express.”
Even among all the sawdust and noise, though, is a silver lining, said Miller.
“Students watch to see how we as adults adapt to all of the changes going on,” she said. “It’s one of those life lessons in being able to roll with the punches.”
Even if that means the boss lady herself has to get down in the trenches.
“At the beginning of this year, we had a water leak and a flood in the front office,” said Miller. “We were squeegeeing water, but I’m a rancher’s daughter, so you just do what you need to.”
Formative years
Educators are keen to point out middle school can be the most challenging level to work at – an observation Miller doesn’t deny – but one she also embraces.
“One of the coolest things is to see how kids grow just from the beginning to the end of sixth grade,” she said. “Sure, there’s middle-school drama and sometimes the hallways stink. But, by the end of eighth grade, you can see them becoming young adults as they grow in confidence.”
Miller said she’s even earned a moniker from those she monitors.
“The kids call me “Mama Miller,’” she said. “I look at it as a badge of honor and I’m proud to be their mom for that part of the day.”
Being the boss
Despite the fact Miller moved up a notch when taking her current job, she said there isn’t as much of a change in how she goes about her business.
“I don’t feel like there’s much difference between being an associate principal and a principal,” she said. “Sure, there are some days that aren’t very calm and I have an ever-growing to-do list,” said Miller. “If I have to work late at night, so be it. I feel I’m blessed to be here in Liberty Hill in this role and what greater job can you have than to make a difference in kids’ lives and be able to pour blessings on people? I feel like I’m walking in my giftedness.”