In the race for Williamson County Judge, incumbent Republican Bill Gravell is being challenged by Blane Conklin, a Democrat. The candidates recently participated in a Q&A interview with The Independent, and the questions and theiir responses appear unedited below.
LHI MONTHLY: County government is responsible for providing a number of services to residents. Do you have a special interest in any of those areas, and why?
CONKLIN: The most important services the county provides are in the area of public safety and emergency services. The Sheriff’s office is the single largest department in the county. If you ever need to call 911, you’re talking to a county employee. If you need an ambulance, that’s a county service. Over the past few years, I have ridden out with Sheriff’s deputies, EMS units, Constable’s deputies, the Mobile Outreach Team (mental health calls), and city police and fire departments. I have always been impressed with a feeling of deep gratitude to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our community.
I am currently enrolled in the Citizens Academy of the WiCo Sheriff’s Office. It is a great opportunity for folks to learn about the role of the SO in our county.
But there are many other important services the county provides, staffed with dedicated professionals who do great work—too many to mention here—but these include Juvenile Services, the Animal Shelter, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Veteran Services.
GRAVELL: Judge Gravell will continue to lower property taxes. In Williamson County we have increased property tax exemptions, providing tax relief to all residential homesteads in the county. Property tax exemptions for persons 65 and older increased from $30,000 to $125,000. Property tax exemption for disabled persons increased from $20,000 to $125,000. Finally, we will fight to keep our community safe!
LHI MONTHLY: When it comes to business development, do you believe that county government should have more input on projects proposed in the unincorporated areas?
CONKLIN: It is frustrating to residents and land owners when a new business wants to move in that may present a threat to the air and water in the community, and the only entity with the authority to do anything about it is a toothless State agency (TCEQ) that isn’t going to do much of anything except give the green light to the business.
Whether it’s a chemical manufacturer or another rock crusher, businesses are taking advantage of the lack of regulation to exploit Williamson County and endanger the health and well-being of our residents. Williamson County should be allowed to have a greater voice in helping protect our people. This is something that state legislation will have to address, and I will advocate for it.
Williamson County already has the largest number of APOs (aggregate production operations) of all 254 counties in Texas. I favor state legislation that would require APOs to adopt industry best practices regarding air pollution, water recycling, noise, and other impacts of this industry on our county. Up to this point, my opponent has remained silent on this legislation.
GRAVELL: As County Judge I would like to have more input when it comes to projects and development in the unincorporated areas to make sure that we take in consideration the needs and welfare of the citizens and the ability to reduce any harm that could be caused to our environment. An example would be large consumers of water like concrete batch plants or rock quarries.
LHI MONTHLY: Looking back at your career or any service to the public, what is the accomplishment that you are the most proud of?
CONKLIN: I earned a PhD from the University of Chicago. I wanted to be a professor. That dream did not come to fruition. I already had a young family at the time. So, like many people, I had to retool and figure out another way to provide for my family. I found a job at UT where I learned to write software. 18 years later, I am a Senior Business Analyst at the University of Texas System, where I work at the intersection of healthcare, higher education, and technology. Our office coordinates the insurance and benefits for a quarter of a million lives all across Texas--UT employees, retirees, and their families.
Starting in 2017, I led a three-year effort to modernize our benefits enrollment system. This was a massive project to procure and contract with a new partner, to conduct discovery, implementation, and testing of interfaces, applications, and data integrations with 15 different UT institutions and a dozen business partners, to ensure compliance with security and privacy regulations, and to manage the myriad issues, expectations, setbacks, and communications with hundreds of stakeholders across the project.
Like a County Judge, I had the responsibility of leading hundreds of people that I did not have the ability to hire or fire. I had to build relationships, negotiate in good faith, and ultimately do what was best for the people we serve. A winding road has brought me to this point, and I am proud of my ability to adapt and succeed.
GRAVELL: Judge Gravell has provided law enforcement with the resources and training they need to keep Williamson County families safe. He will oppose any radical efforts to defund the police. 2. He has lowered property taxes and led the charge to raise the homestead exemption for seniors and veterans in Williamson County. 3. He has led the charge to bring new jobs and new economic opportunities to Williamson County.
LHI MONTHLY: Considering Liberty Hill’s rapid and recent growth, what do you see as the immediate challenges to the community that can be addressed at the County level, and what impact could you have as County Judge to help remedy problems or address resident concerns?
CONKLIN: The most immediate challenge facing Liberty Hill and all of Williamson County is our rapid growth and development. While our current county leadership has focused on inviting and encouraging this development, the question that needs to be addressed is whether we are ready for it.
The core duties of county government are to provide for the public safety services and infrastructure. A growing county needs to focus on making sure these duties are top priorities. Two of the pressing infrastructure needs that have been neglected by the county are broadband and water. (More about water below)
As the next County Judge, not only will I work every day to address these challenges, but I will start by taking the first step that leaders need to take, and that is to listen. You cannot address the concerns of residents if you don’t listen to them. The problem with our current leadership is that they have chosen to listen to special interests and business concerns, not to the people who do the living and working in Williamson County.
GRAVELL: The greatest challenge we face is inflation and the impact it has on our community. Our residents are struggling to just make ends meet. When the cost of eggs has increased from .82 to $2.82 a dozen and gas prices/food prices/rent/utilities etc have all seen sharp increases that impacts our community deeply. The leadership in Washington D.C. is disconnected with reality in Williamson County, Texas. The solution is twofold, create higher paying quality jobs locally and replace the leadership in Washington.
LHI MONTHLY: How much influence does your political party affiliation and political activism have on the decisions you might be called on to make as County Judge? Please explain.
CONKLIN: The work of county government is non-partisan in nature. It is about the things that affect us every day: Public safety, public health, emergency management, mental health, roads and bridges. There is no place in county government for divisive culture wars and extreme partisanship. I support our law enforcement professionals and all our first responders. I have publicly called for the county to pay our LE staff competitively with other LE agencies in the county. I have never advocated “defunding” the police.
Historically, the Democratic Party has been the party of the people against the special interests. That is what being a Democrat means to me. I will always put people first. I have made a pledge that I will not accept political contributions from companies who do business with the county. I am not a professional politician. I will not be the mouthpiece of a particular party, activist group, business interest, or any special interest. I will do what I believe is best for the common good of the people of Williamson County.
GRAVELL: As County Judge I am responsible for making decisions based on what is responsible for the welfare and growth for the county as a whole, it would be neglectful to make those decisions based on a party affiliation.
LHI MONTHLY: Water availability is a major concern among Liberty Hill residents. As County Judge, what role can you play in making sure there is enough water for residents and businesses in the future?
CONKLIN: Water is by far the most important issue facing not just Liberty Hill, but everyone in Williamson County and Central Texas. Water is our most precious resource. Drought and growth are both inescapable realities of our future. Currently, cities, MUDs, WSCs, and land owners are on their own. Our county needs a unified plan and leadership on this critical issue.
I support bi-partisan legislation to study groundwater conditions in Williamson County and surrounding counties. My opponent has been lobbying against this legislation for years. He has tried to scare people into thinking that this will introduce a new tax. But Liberty Hill residents are more concerned about not being able to draw water from their own wells than they are about spending a few dollars every year for a Groundwater Conservation District. I support the effort to form a GCD in the western part of Williamson County.
Beyond this, I believe we need to explore the possibility of a county-wide regional water authority that would provide a unified approach to the future water needs of everyone in Williamson County.
GRAVELL: As County Judge I am limited to the role I can play in the decision for making sure there is enough water for residents and businesses in the future. This is the responsibility of the state and the cities. We assisted Liberty Hill by allocating 4 million dollars in ARPA funds to be used for improvements with water and wastewater.