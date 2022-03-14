More sidewalks are coming to downtown Liberty Hill later this year thanks to funding from a Community Development Block Grant.
The City received the $488,000 grant in late 2021 and will use it to construct what is considered the third phase of sidewalk projects in the downtown area. The first two phases of sidewalks were completed under this same grant in recent years.
The third phase of the project will extend from the existing sidewalks in front of Liberty Hill Elementary on Loop 332 and head north, ending after turning on to Hillcrest Lane. Sidewalks will also be constructed on Lynn Lane, Barrington Drive and Panther Path.
Originally, the City was only going to have to pay an additional $5,000 for the project when the project was originally estimated in November 2020, but because of sharp increases in the prices of concrete and construction since then, the City will now have to pay approximately $160,000 for the same amount of sidewalk.
“The price of concrete has gone up from roughly $6 a square foot for sidewalks to $10 a square foot, so roughly a 50 to 60 percent increase,” Engineer Curtis Steger of Steger Bizzell told the Council on March 9. “That’s a 30 percent increase on price for the overall project. These are all estimates because we haven't put the bid documents together and publicly bid it yet, but the cost of the sidewalk has gone up significantly.”
The total estimate for the project is $591,810. This sharp increase in price caused a disagreement between the Council, as some members wanted to increase the size of the sidewalks from 5 feet to 10 feet wide to create a similar feel to the City’s shared use path on the other side of Loop 332, and extend the sidewalk to Main Street Social for increased walkability downtown.
The cost to add these additional items to the project would increase the cost of the project to just under $900,000, said Steger, leaving the City with a responsibility of around $445,000 after the grant monies were used.
Council member Chris Pezold said with the City’s current state of finances, he did not want to approve such a hefty project until he knows better what money the City has available to spend.
Council member Angela Jones argued that widening and expanding the sidewalks would be “money well spent,” and that the City could use funds from its more than $726,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds it has received, which were signed into law to provide additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, including local governments.
“I want the shared use path and I think that that's what's going to benefit the health of the community and our businesses the most,” Jones said. “I've heard it from business owner after business owner. I've already had my mind made up. I think it's something that we should invest in.”
Council member Tony DeYoung agreed, making a motion to approve the widening and extension by using the ARPA funds, but the Council opposed that motion 3-2, with Jones and DeYoung out-numbered.
Pezold then made another motion to accept the original project as Steger presented it. Council voted 3-2 to approve that motion, with Jones and DeYoung opposed.
The environmental assessment of the project will take place this month, followed by project design and specs. The bid and award of the construction contract is set to go out between May and July, and construction will begin in July and be complete in October.
Also during the meeting, the Council came to an agreement for the usage of the Stubblefield Visitors Center. The building is already used as an office for the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce and the City communications manager, but because Economic Development Director Matt Powell has not had a place to office since he was hired, he will also be moving into the building. The EDC will pay the City $500 a month for rental of the space, which the City will use to begin making the Stubblefield Visitors Center more fully functional, by including display cases, a gift shop, doors to separate the offices from the center, and more.
Council and City staff discussed possibly renting the building out to the public for local meetings and events but decided against it for now. The Council agreed to give the new office arrangements a 90-day trial and go from there. If the building were to be rented out to the public in the future, certain fire provisions would need to be updated and a contract between the entities would need to be executed.
The Council also heard a presentation from Steger on the City’s upcoming water infrastructure projects but did not vote on any of the projects as the City does not currently have an administrator.
“We've seen what happens when a mayor becomes the city administrator,” Pezold said. “That's not a good thing. We need that separation of powers. I would urge the council that we wait to make decisions moving forward on some of these larger big ticket items until we have an administrator in place.”
The rest of the council agreed to discuss the proposed water projects in the future after a new administrator is hired.
The City Council is scheduled to meet March 16 at 6 p.m. for a special executive session on the “discussion and possible action on the appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the City Administrator.” Former City Administrator Lacie Hale resigned suddenly during a Council meeting on March 2, and a separation agreement is currently being worked on between Hale and the City.
The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held March 23 at 6 p.m.