Kash Durkin drove in the game-winning run with a seventh-inning double to give Liberty Hill a 7-6 victory over Class 6A Keller on Saturday in a game the Panthers trailed by a 4-0 score after three innings at the Justin Northwest ISD tournament in Fort Worth.
Liberty Hill plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to get starter Brody Blay off the hook after allowing four runs on eight hits in the first three frames of the contest.
Trent Eller tripled home a pair of runs to begin the comeback before Jack Stavinoha added an RBI single to go with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ty Maldonado to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Tyler Williams (2-0) and Garrett Neeley combined to allow only two runs on six hits over the final four innings.
Eller was 2-for-3 – including a double and triple – with two runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Panthers offensively.
Liberty Hill (12-2) will open the district schedule at home against East View on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Softball
Lady Panthers pound Mustangs
Four Lady Panthers had multiple-RBI games in Liberty Hill's 13-0 road district win over Marble Falls on Monday.
Liberty Hill scored four runs in the second inning, followed by three in the fourth and six in the fifth before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
Kylie Kirk hit a three-run homer in the fifth to close out the scoring, while leadoff hitter Molly Cochran was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, Rylee Slimp went 1-for-4 with three RBI and Brooke Armstrong was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in.
On the mound, Lyssa Petru got the win with five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five.
Liberty Hill (15-7, 1-3) will next host Leander on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Soccer
Fowler hat trick secures second-place district finish
Kaylie Fowler scored three goals in Liberty Hill's 8-0 away victory over Glenn in the regular-season finale on Saturday, a win that clinched second place in the district standings for the Lady Panthers.
Addison Lee, Cordelia Brown and Kaylee Richardson also scored for Liberty Hill, while Emma Stephens, Katie Wilson and Neeley Giessinger each supplied a pair of assists and Kassidy Contreras and Gracie Garner picked up a helper apiece in the win.
Fowler finished the regular season as the Lady Panthers' leading goal-scorer with 21, while Stephens and Giessinger added 16 and 13, respectively.
Liberty Hill (17-2-4, 10-1-3) will likely face Alamo Heights in the opening round of the playoffs, as the Mules currently sit in third place in District 26 with two games remaining.