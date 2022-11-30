Lights across Texas are “absolutely expected to stay on” during any extreme cold weather events this winter, according to officials from the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC).
The two organizations held a press conference Tuesday to update Texans on ERCOT’s grid reliability and readiness for the upcoming winter season. The forecasted peak demand for this winter is 67,398 megawatts, which is based on average weather conditions at the time of the winter peaks from 2007 through 2021. About 87,300 megawatts of winter-rated resource capacity is expected to be available for the winter peak, which is a 37 percent margin.
The data came from ERCOT’s Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report, which is a report that considers the impact of potential variables that may affect the sufficiency of installed resources to meet the peak electrical demand on the ERCOT system during a particular season.
PUC Chairman Peter Lake said for the first time ever, ERCOT has developed and implemented a new firm fuel product, which provides additional grid reliability and resiliency during extreme cold weather and compensates generation resources.
“That guarantees that we have almost 3,000 megawatts of firm fuel supplies to bolster and enhance our grid going into this winter,” Lake said. “We're better prepared than ever.”
Also for the first time this year, ERCOT has included just under a gigawatt of battery storage on its supply side that can be used to provide more reliable service throughout the winter.
ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas added that because of these changes, as well as actions taken by PUCT and ERCOT over the last year and a half, the grid is in a position where the elements that are within ERCOT’s control “are as strong as they’ve ever been” going into this winter season.
Additionally, he said increased inspections of generators across the state, as well as the scheduling of outages and maintenance periods continues to help to ensure that ERCOT maintains reliable service.
“We've also implemented some new ancillary services of fast frequency response service that helps to ensure reliability during operating conditions that change rapidly,” Vegas said. “For all the expected scenarios, we expect to have an adequate supply to meet the needs of the grid. That continues to be the same situation this year as we saw last year. The key changes between last year’s report and this is demand. You see a demand upwards of 5,000 megawatts more than we saw in last year’s report. That's a result of the incredible growth that Texas is experiencing. Texas is adding a city the size of Corpus Christi every single year, and that is driving increased usage on the grid.”
Lake added that even with this rapid growth, the grid will continue to be operated in the most reliable manner possible.
“We will continue reliable operations by having an expanded margin of safety with more reserves,” he said. “We will continue to bring more generators online sooner rather than later. In the past 18 months because we've had these reforms in place, we have avoided emergency conditions or blackouts [across the state] eight times, so we know the reforms are working. We've seen the results and we're going to continue with those reforms.”