Children in Liberty Hill will be well fed and educated this summer thanks to a grant awarded this month to the Liberty Hill Public Library District and Operation Liberty Hill from non-profit organization Save the Children.
The $44,000 grant will fund nearly the entirety of the 12-week program, which will run from May 31 to Aug. 18, and will serve children ages 3 to 18.
“We applied for the grant in April and found out just last week we got funded the whole amount,” said Library Director Angela Palmer. “The whole program will cost about $4,600, but we have little bits of seed money we can use to pay for the rest. The money is being used for books, crafts, book bags, snacks, and someone to oversee the program at Operation Liberty Hill during those 12 weeks.”
Kids who are participating in the summer snack program at Operation Liberty Hill can receive their books, crafts and bags at the food pantry. Those who are not participating in the summer snack program can pick up their items directly from the library.
Susan Baker, director at Operation Liberty Hill, said the summer snack program is for students who are part of the free and reduced lunch program. They will be able to pick up a new book, book bag and a snack bag every week of the summer. Students who are not on the free and reduced lunch program can go to the library to pick up their free books, to-go arts and craft kits, and at-home science experiments during regular library hours. The pickup times at Operation Liberty Hill are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 5:45 p.m.
“The goal is to keep our kids fed and educated during the summer,” Baker said. “We’re combating summer learning loss and the summer nutrition gap.”
Palmer added that during the summer, many kids experience the “summer slide,” where they lose a lot of the knowledge they gained during the school year and if they are hungry, they lose those gains even faster. This program will help with both of those issues, she said.
Palmer and Baker hope to serve about 2,000 students. They estimate about 520 kids per week will be served at the food pantry, and about 1,400 total will participate in the library’s summer reading program. Through the grant, Palmer will be able to pass out 3,120 free books this summer.
Palmer said the kids will get to choose their own book each week, because when they self-select, they will be more likely to read the book they choose.
“I have ordered a lot of popular series for the kids to choose from, like Dog Man, Fly Guy, The Babysitters’ Club and Captain Underpants,” Palmer said. “I made sure to get the popular books that kids constantly check out.”
Operation Liberty Hill has been hosting a summer snack program for the last 10 years. Baker said it was designed because LHISD isn’t required to provide a summer lunch program to its students. In 2021, OLH gave out 914 snack bags, and expects to double that number this summer.
Through the grant, each snack bag will come with 15 snacks and four produce items each week, which Baker said is the equivalent to five meals. Adding produce to the snack bags is new for this year and is the main facet the grant money will be helping with.
“The produce alone is going to take the majority of the grant at around $19,000,” she said. “It’s not cheap, but we are excited to offer fruits and vegetables to the kids this year.”
Operation Liberty Hill and the library could still use donations of summer snacks, gently-used books and money. Healthy snacks are preferred, such as crackers, Vienna sausages and fruit cups.
“This is going to be a great partnership,” Baker said. “This is the first time we have partnered up, but it won’t be the last. We intend to do this again in the future.”
Palmer said this was the first year this grant was available, but if it is available in future years, she will plan on applying again.