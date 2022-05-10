After moving to Austin in 2008, Paul Ross wanted to start a band, but, he wasn’t sure exactly what kind.

So, the Canadian expatriate decided to throw musical caution to the wind.

“At first, we played all sorts of different kinds of music. Call it everything from ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and into the 2000s and even did a little modern country,” said Ross.

However, what seemed like a good idea at the time didn’t exactly work out that way, he said.

“Once we got playing out in the music scene here in Austin, we realized mixing country and rock didn’t work very well – there was always kind of like a hard wall between the two,” said Ross.

Despite the conflict of genres, though, Ross quickly discovered what truly got the juices flowing for the band’s audiences.

“The music that got the most reaction people really enjoyed, got up to dance to and asked for ended up being ‘80s music – Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Whitesnake,” he said. “It seemed to be where the demand was, so we made the switchover.”

But, there was still one final decision to make as far as which direction the band would go.

“We were trying to decide if we should go full tribute band in terms picking Def Leppard or Whitesnake and only do songs by that one particular band,” said Ross. “But, that was kind of limiting. So, then we thought ‘Why don’t we attribute an era?’”

At that point, the wheels were really motion, he said.

“I was previously an Elvis impersonator for years in Canada and I have no issue wearing a wig or a costume – in fact, it helps me transform on stage to a little different persona, as it were. So, we decided to do the eighties,” said Ross. “Let’s look at the pictures, look at the videos and look for at people are wearing, how their hair looks and let’s focus on looking like that, so we made the change.”

A personnel shakeup within the ranks shortly thereafter finally brought the finished product to fruition – along with the arrival of new drummer JD DuPont, he said.

“Soon after, maybe six months later, JD joined the band and we decided to pick a name that reflected what we’re doing now,” said Ross. “We decided, let’s just rebrand and take this thing the right way. So that’s when we became Hair Metal Giants.”

Back to a better time

As a result, the band has rocked stages across central Texas with its catalog of favorites from a time when big hair and ballads were king of the charts, with current members Ross (lead vocals, guitar), Liberty Hill resident Jack Kittrell (guitar), Carlos Salinas (bass, vocals) and Jungi Padilla (drums, vocals) – as Dupont has now stepped away from the stage to be solely the band’s manager, a role he was already performing while still the drummer.

According to Ross, the choice to be an ‘80s metal tribute band was due to the kind of music it tended to be and also what came after it once the calendar flipped to the ‘90s.

“It’s happy music,” said Ross. “If you think about the era that came after, it was Nirvana and the whole Seattle scene and it was very downtempo and downbeat. The message was angsty and angry or depressed. The thing about the eighties music was it makes you want to pump your fist, drive your car fast, have a good time and party with your friends.”

DuPont said the age demographic of those who were primarily teens when much of the music they play first came out has resulted in a huge audience all these years later that makes up the majority of the crowds that attend their shows.

“Look at our age, right? When you look at the people who are the contemporaries of the children of the eighties, most of their kids are gone – a lot of empty-nesters that are able to go out again,” he said. “Whereas for the last, maybe 15 or 20 years, they really didn’t go out. So we have a whole lot of available fan base that has available income and available time.”

Local connection

Kittrell and his wife Susan moved to Liberty Hill last year seeking refuge from the big city.

“We were just looking to get out of the rat race,” said Kittrell, who is retired from a 30-year career as an engineer with Southwestern Bell. “So far, we love it here. We’re always going downtown to Hell or Highwater and other places just looking to meet and get to know new people who do the same thing we do.”

When asked what guitar hero he could be on stage if he had his choice of anyone, Kittrell didn’t hesitate.

“Eddie Van Halen,” he said. “He could just do so many things with a guitar.”

Kittrell is the only member of the band who doesn’t need to wear a wig along with the rest of his stage get-up, as his long, flowing locks are 100 percent the genuine article – and all that ink on his arm is real, too.

“I don’t have to dress up,” joked Kittrell. “I’ve always had long hair and a tattoo sleeve.”

Kittrell – who originally hails from McGregor – has long had a passion for playing guitar – and different genres – although his heart was always in the land of love ballads and party tunes, he said.

“I’ve been in rock bands, country bands, you name it,” said Kittrell. “But, I always wanted to play ‘80s rock.”

Hair Metal Giants will make their Liberty Hill debut at Agape BBQ on June 4 as part of the venue’s “Music Under the Oaks” series. Agape BBQ was recently voted Best of the Best of Liberty Hill in multiple categories.

A new generation

Something else boosting the popularity of the music – and one that has introduced it to a whole new, younger generation – is rooted in one of the favorite pastimes of that group, said DuPont.

“I think you look at the video games,” he said. “The inspiration games like ‘Guitar Hero’ and ‘Rock Band’ have played,” he said. “Most of that music has been based on the eighties stuff. So, when we look out into our crowds now, it’s not unusual to see 25-ish-year-old kids rocking out with their 55-year-old parents – sometimes side-by-side – because it’s kind of contemporary music for both of them in a very odd way.”

Playing as it was intended

“We get asked all the time what makes us a ‘tribute to the 80s’ rather than an ‘80s cover band,’ and I believe the differentiation is very rarely do we ‘make the song our own,’” Dupont said. “Instead, we try to honor it by playing it the way the original artist created it – the way we’ve all been hearing it since it was released. I love every night I get to try to be 25 or 30 different drummers.”

Ross added that approach can also take the form of some on-stage antics that paint a more precise picture for the audience in the form of visuals.

“We do play with that a little bit,” he said. “For example, I sometimes pull out some purple round glasses, put my hair in my face and shuffle across the stage during ‘Crazy Train’ a-la-Ozzy Osborne - with the occasional shout of ‘Sharon!’ We also try and do some coordinated stage moves like the original bands in songs like ‘Back For More’ (RATT), ‘Breaking The Law’ (Judas Priest), etc. We do our best to stick to the arrangements people are familiar with of the songs too since they – and we – have been listening to them that way for 30-40 years.”

Having the look

Anyone who’s familiar with ‘80s hair metal knows it was big on over-the-top, flamboyant images with band members featuring makeup and outrageous outfits, not to mention crazy antics – on stage and off – in the party-all-the-time tradition.

Ross said one of the goals of the band is to recreate a time that was so magical for many who hold the genre close to their hearts.

“I think that’s part of the whole tribute for us. It adds to the party atmosphere of the show and it certainly, from my perspective, allows me to let loose and feel like I’m actually one of my heroes of that time, jumping, dancing and moving to the music,” he said.

For DuPont, pairing up the look with the tunes is a natural extension of what they’re trying to accomplish every time they take to the stage – and what truly makes them stand out from similar acts, he said.

“The ‘80s were a time of excess for the glam rock, Sunset Strip bands we largely pay tribute to,” said DuPont. “Putting aside our daily personas and putting on the wig, the clothing, the accessories – these are the things I think help separate us from other bands. Add on top our choreographed light show and the videos. I’m convinced if you put us on an empty stage and had us play in street clothes in front of an audience, then had us come back out and perform the same songs in front of the same audience in full costume with our full production, 99 out of 100 are going to say the second band was a better band – even if we performed the songs exactly the same. Why? It’s not just musicianship, it’s showmanship.”

Of course, when craziness is encouraged, sometimes the results can be downright madcap, said Ross.

“So far, we’ve had power outages – we blew the breaker and killed the generator – smoke alarms when our fog machines were too much for that particular indoor venue and women pulling up their shirts to display their – ahem – assets,” he said. “Jack also once tried to jump during the song ‘Jump’ and fell over, knocking down one of our banners and kept playing!”

Audience participation can also get a bit out of hand at times, said DuPont.

“One time we came perilously close to collapsing a stage,” he said. “Because we had so many girls on it jumping up and down for a song!”

Establishing harmony

Perhaps the ultimate experience for musicians and concert-goers alike is the connection that can exist between stage and floor during which both parties are in perfect synergy with one another, enhancing the enjoyment on both ends of the spectrum, said Ross.

“There are some times where you just feel the audience there in the palm of your hand,” he said. “Where you know no matter what song you drop next, they’ll be right there riding along on the ‘80s rock journey with us. It becomes a symbiotic relationship of the audience feeding off our energy and vice versa – those are generally the best-feeling shows for us”

DuPont agreed wholeheartedly.

“One of our marketing pitches is ‘bringing the ‘80s arena concert experience to the small stage,’” he said. “It’s why we dress the way we do. It’s why we’ve invested so much time and money into our stage production. Watching people singing along, watching people pointing at our video screens and talking to one another, people coming up and high-fiving us – it’s a great feeling when you feel that energy.”