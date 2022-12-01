Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch.

Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said the event this year will be reminiscent of last year’s festival. The highlights of the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., include an ice-skating rink, a real snow field and horse and carriage rides at the Water Tower Parking Lot.

Behind the VFW building, a kid zone will offer several free activities for the youngest festival goers, including pony rides, bounce houses, trampolines, slides and more.

At the Stubblefield Visitors Center, attendees will get a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause, as well as other popular characters, like Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, and The Grinch. Photos with Santa will take place inside the visitors center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Mojo Coffee will also be selling hot cocoa in the gazebo behind the Stubblefield,” Amsler said. “And Whiskey Barrel Pub is opening their backyard (Willy’s Backyard) for the first time for the festival. They will have a band playing back there and will be serving food and drinks.”

In front of the Stubblefield Visitors Center, the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce will have an information booth set up, along with goodie bags for the first 400 people to stop by. Additionally, the Downtown Revitalization Committee will also have a booth there asking people to vote on a new City slogan.

Live musical performances from students at Liberty Hill Elementary School will take place throughout the festival at Veterans Memorial Park, and numerous shopping and food vendors will line Main Street as well as the side streets across downtown.

“We have 75 shopping vendors this year, and Thirsty Penguin will be there with a special Christmas daquiri, and Hoppy Hydrant will be serving beer,” Amsler said. “One of our vendors is going to do gingerbread house making kits near the ice-skating rink, and she will have an outdoor lounge set up so people can watch the ice skaters and kids can build the gingerbread houses.”

Following the festival, the annual lighted parade will take place along Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. Amsler said there are more than 60 floats in this year’s parade, making it the biggest parade Liberty Hill has had.

“We are hoping that the football team will have just won their game on Friday night so it can be a celebration for them, too,” she said.

Parking for the event is free and will be available at Cross Tracks Church, Lions Foundation Park, Liberty Hill Elementary School, Noble Elementary School and One Chapel. A free shuttle bus will also be providing festival goers rides throughout the day from RockPointe Church to Main Street.

“We will have pedicabs going down both sides of the Loop (332), so people can catch a ride on either side,” Amsler said. “We are also encouraging people to walk or bike down the shared use path to get to the festival. We will have bike racks set up for people to use.”

Parking on Main Street or any downtown side streets will be prohibited after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Main Street and all side streets between RR 1869 and Munro will be closed from 6:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Admittance and most activities at the festival are free. For more information, visit www.experiencelhtx.com.