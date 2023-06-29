Ember Sherman has always been creative, but she didn’t do much with that natural talent until she was in her late 20s. She started painting and scrapbooking, and then about eight years ago, picked up hand lettering.

“I’ve always been fascinated with people’s handwriting, and I love to keep anything of my grandma’s or great-grandma’s that they’ve written,” she said. “I even have a tattoo [on my arm] with my mom’s handwriting.”

This fascination prompted Sherman to start watching videos of people who did different forms of hand lettering, and then she started trying it out herself.

Every day for at least an hour, she’d practice writing the alphabet over and over in a hand lettering style until it started to look how she wanted it to look.

About a year into it, Sherman started teaching others how to do what she was doing via social media, and people started asking her to do different projects for them, like a wedding sign or a chalkboard for their kitchen. She moved on to writing quotes on canvas and then designing ornaments.

“I was starting to gain more confidence, and I wanted to try starting my own business, but it was January 2020, and Covid was about to hit,” she said. “I didn’t letter most of 2020 because nobody was ordering anything. I didn’t start again until July 2021.”

For a short time, Sherman worked for a company based out of Boston doing hand lettering and calligraphy, but in fall of 2022, she decided to branch out completely on her own.

Since then, she’s started doing “live calligraphy” where she will hand letter different objects people purchase right in front of them. She is also teaching calligraphy lessons again and enjoys selling her work.

“I love that words are important to people. I didn’t realize how important they were until people started having me write their favorite verse or quote on something,” she said. “Initially it was just a creative outlet for me, but I realized how meaningful it was. It is surreal to me that my work is hanging in people’s houses.”

Sherman can do calligraphy on almost anything, from wine bottles to canvases, and she can use almost anything to write with, too, like paint, chalk, markers, pens and pencils. She is even adept at the traditional pointed pen calligraphy that uses liquid dipping ink.

www.facebook.com/emberelaine