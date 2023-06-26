BERTRAM -- When you walk into The Standard on Vaughan restaurant in downtown Bertram, you immediately forget you’re in a town smaller than Liberty Hill. But then you’ll probably see at least one person you know sitting at the bar or dining with their family, and you’ll remember where you really are—and be impressed.

The Standard, which celebrated its grand opening in April, has been a long-term labor of love for locals Kimberly Polasek and Emily Ann Jones. Jones, who also owns The Globe Theatre with her husband, JesseLee Jones, knew she wanted to open a restaurant in downtown Bertram after she purchased the theater from her brother.

“My husband and I are in the music and entertainment industry,” said Jones, who is a musician and singer, as is her husband, who performs under the stage name Brazilbilly. “My brother owned The Globe before us, and when he asked us to take it over, I told my husband we’d do it right. I knew we needed food, but we didn’t have a place for it, and it kind of snowballed from there.”

That’s how the idea for the restaurant came to be, but Jones couldn’t do it alone. She recruited her childhood friend, Polasek, who has years of experience in the food and hospitality industry. The first thing the pair did was purchase a food truck to park next to The Globe, which they named Bacon Me Crazy and open on concert nights and for other special events to feed hungry showgoers. While that project gave them the much-needed ability to serve food during events, Jones and Polasek weren’t satisfied. They wanted more. They wanted to provide Bertram with a place the community could be proud of.

“We wanted to provide somewhere for locals and visitors to go and have a fine dining experience,” Jones said. “Maybe they can’t afford to travel or they can’t drive into Austin for a nice dinner. We want to be the local fine dining place to go.”

Jones, who grew up in the Bertram area, has purchased several buildings in downtown Bertram, one of which now houses The Standard, with the intention of rebuilding the downtown area one business at a time. The building was originally constructed in the early 1900s and has served as a post office, a bank and a café in the past.

The partners worked on opening The Standard for nearly two years before it happened, thanks to postponements from Covid, supply chain issues and permitting delays. But now that the restaurant is open, they’re ready to make a mark on Bertram.

“Back in the day, Bertram was the first real hopping place outside of Austin because of the railroad,” Jones said. “At one point this was a place where people wanted to move to and bring their families. With The Standard we truly want to set the standard for downtown Bertram. This is finer fare and high-end steaks. This is just the tip of the iceberg and is truly a labor of love for the City of Bertram. I see huge potential for the rest of downtown.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday with bar service from 3 to 10 p.m. and dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. In the near future, the partners hope to also offer breakfast during the week, brunch on the weekends and a special happy hour menu, as well as special theme nights that correspond with events happening at The Globe.

Dining at The Standard is truly an experience, Polasek said, because everything on the menu is processed as little as possible.

“Everything is fresh,” she said. “We don’t use pre-made mixes for our drinks and we make our own rubs for our meats. We also try to source as much as we can locally, even if that means it’s more expensive, because we want the best.”

Jones said the menu at The Standard has a bit of an Italian and Latin flair, thanks to her and her husband’s heritage. Popular menu items include the grilled ribeye and the salmon fillet, as well as the deviled eggs, bruschetta and Maryland style jumbo lump crab cakes.

“We know we are way ahead of where Bertram is at dining wise, but we’re doing it on purpose,” Jones said. “We want to be the trendsetters and set the standard. We really think there are a lot of people who want a finer fare that have moved to this area.”

Besides the food and drinks, the atmosphere at The Standard is equally impressive. Jones calls the ambiance there “rustic meets art deco,” -- a perfect description. A large elk (named Elk Capone by Jones) is the conversation piece behind the bar, while the main dining room features original brick walls, high ceilings, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

“Our biggest goal here is to give people something different—something they can’t go get down the street,” Jones said. “We want The Standard to provide people with an experience—a memory they will remember—not just another place to eat food.”

For more information on The Standard on Vaughan and to make reservations, visit thestandardonvaughan.com.