The Food Dood/The Rush Coffee ATX

After seeing the movie “Chef” several years ago, in which a fed-up chef decides to change career paths and start a food truck, George Hadden was inspired to start his own food truck called The Food Dood.

At the time, Hadden lived in San Diego, owned and ran a deli, and decided opening a food truck was a natural next step. After his food trailer was built, he quickly gained popularity in the San Diego area, setting up at local breweries and wineries and serving food at private events. About a year ago, he and his family decided to relocate to Texas, ending up in Liberty Hill.

Hadden brought The Food Dood with him and hit the ground running with local events in the area, like the 2021 Independence Day Spectacular.

“It got too expensive to run our businesses in California, so we decided to move out here, but we’ve found that there are a lot of California transplants here that are looking for San Diego-style food,” Hadden said. “It’s a different type of food.”

The Food Dood serves a wide variety of items, but most are Californian-inspired Mexican dishes, like carne asada street tacos.

“I knew before we moved out here that a lot of people said there wasn’t good California Mexican food here and being only 30 minutes from the border in San Diego, I grew up eating that type of Mexican (food) my whole life,” Hadden added.

Other popular dishes from The Food Dood include a California burrito that includes both French fries and avocado; burgers; and loaded tater tots with all the fixings.

However, one food truck wasn’t enough for Hadden, so last November, he also opened The Rush Coffee ATX, which is actually a franchise based out of California. His truck in Liberty Hill is the first franchise outside of that state.

“The Rush started in my deli in California, but I wanted to bring it to Texas,” he said. “We get our roast from San Diego, so we use the same coffee and syrups, but I create my own drinks for locals all the time, like we have a s’mores latte and a Nutella latte.”

Since he opened the coffee truck, Hadden has participated in several Liberty Hill events, like opening day for the Liberty Hill Youth League and setting up every Saturday at Liberty Hill City Park during soccer season.

Both of Hadden’s food trucks are gearing up to have a permanent home at The Backyard, a new food truck park planned for Myrtle Lane in downtown Liberty Hill, beginning in August. Hadden said setting up the trucks there will give him more opportunities for expanded menus with both The Food Dude and The Rush Coffee ATX.

“All of this is still in the planning stages, and we know we have to be smart about it because there’s not a lot of traffic down [Myrtle Lane], but Liberty Hill needs a food truck park,” he said. “We will have live music under the trees and a big covered pavilion with misters and fans to keep people cool. We are excited about doing this, because we are plugged into Liberty Hill and in everything we do, we try to give back to the community.”

Look for The Food Dood and The Rush Coffee ATX online

Mini Crunchy Tacos

Olga Nabarrete has had her fair share of hardships in recent years, but those hardships are ultimately what inspired her to make the Mini Crunchy Tacos food truck a staple in Liberty Hill.

Nabarrete has years of experience working in the restaurant industry in Austin, but in 2019, she left it behind to care for her elderly mother. She moved to Texas with her parents from Mexico at the age of eight, and most of her cooking skills can be attributed to what her mother taught her in their own kitchen while she was growing up. After her mother passed away, Nabarrete decided those recipes needed to be shared.

“My mom passed away in my arms in 2021,” she said. “At that time, my husband and I talked and decided to open a food truck. He helped me get it set up, helped me decide on the colors—purple and yellow for the Liberty Hill schools—and we got started.”

For a few months, things went well, but in September 2021, Nabarrete lost her husband to COVID, and shortly after lost her brother to COVID, too. Just a week after her brother passed away, her niece was killed in a car accident.

“I was so sad; my heart wasn’t in the work,” she said. “I closed the food truck because more problems just kept coming and coming. All my workers decided to look for other jobs and left me by myself. They didn’t want to stay with me because I had so many problems.”

Although Nabarrete was considering shutting down her food truck permanently, she thought to herself that she just needed to stand up and carry on.

“During that time, I found my current kitchen manager, Rosa [Lujan], and she said she would help me. She told me I had to stand up and do it, and so I did. Now everything is going very well.”

Nabarrete has found three other workers in addition to Lujan to help her run her truck, and a permanent location at the LH Food Truck Court on Highway 29 and CR 214 that allows her to be open seven days a week.

“My business is growing a lot now,” she said. “All the food I make is fresh every day. I never save the food from one day to the next. Everything is made from scratch, like the tortillas and the sauces.”

The most popular menu items at Mini Crunchy Tacos include the mega taco, which is a huge breakfast taco stuffed with sausage, bacon, potatoes and eggs.

“Everybody loves the mega taco,” Nabarrete said. “When my husband and I started the truck, I told him I didn’t like going somewhere and buying a taco that was so tiny. I wanted to eat a big taco. So he told me, ‘OK, make a mega taco.’ So I started with a mega taco for breakfast, but everybody wants a mega taco for every meal, so I can make any taco into a mega taco now.”

Nabarrete is constantly thinking up new menu items for her truck, so customers never get bored with her offerings.

“I love cooking and I always have new recipes on my mind,” she said. “I sell a lot of chilaquiles and migas con queso. I also have new items all the time.”

Nabarrete moved to Liberty Hill from Austin about 13 years ago to give her kids better opportunities in school, adding that’s why she and her husband chose Panther colors for the food truck.

Mini Crunchy Tacos is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the truck online.

Hoppy Hydrant

Russell Pugh has always been interested in the restaurant and bar industry, which is why for the last two years, he’s been working tirelessly to create the Hoppy Hydrant, a mobile beer bar based in Liberty Hill.

“I got the idea after seeing a shipping container turned into a bar at the South Fork Food Truck Park in Georgetown,” he said. “I was blown away that they took something so simple and turned it into a bar, and that started the gears turning in my head.”

After much research, the Pflugerville firefighter considered a fire truck.

Pugh spoke with area event coordinators to see what they thought of the idea, and also worked to get his wife, Lexi, on board.

“At first my wife didn’t like the idea, but when I started seeing all the positive feedback from family and friends and where our world is now, we realized the concept would be huge,” he said. “COVID changed people’s perspective and how they dine. People want to be outside more and have somewhere for their kids to play.”

The Pughs found a 1984 Pierce Ford custom cab fire truck for sale by the City of Lockhart, and spent several months retrofitting it.

“I took the water tank out by cutting the whole backside off the truck, and then framed it with 4X4s on top of the steel frame,” he said. “I put in insulation, cut out a spot for a commercial door, installed a cooling system and a WiFi hot spot, and ultimately created a walk-in cooler that can fit about 16 kegs.”

The outside of the truck features eight taps for various beers, as well as touch screens customers can use to purchase their beer. The Pughs say they are the first in Texas to have self-pour technology on a mobile beer bar.

Customers purchase a token card, and then use that to scan and order the beer they want.

“You put the card in the reader and it activates the tap and pours the beer, all done by ounce,” she said. “So you could sample all the taps at first if you wanted, and then choose what beer you want to drink.”

Another option is to load money through a phone and pay using a QR code at the taps.

“After so many beers have been purchased, customers do have to come back and check in before they can load more money, for safety,” Lexi Pugh said. “We will have to reactivate their card after they pour a certain number of ounces.”

Most of the beers are local craft beers. The Pughs also plan on serving seltzers and ciders in the future. In addition to private events, the Hoppy Hydrant is traveling around the Austin area for different occasions, like the Old Town Festival in Leander, the Fourth of July celebration in Hutto, and community events in the Santa Rita and Rancho Sienna neighborhoods.

Learn More about Hoppy Hydrant

MORE LIBERTY HILL AREA FOOD TRUCKS

Krack of Dawn Kafe – American-style food truck specializing in breakfast; permanent location at LH Food Truck Court, 60 CR 214.

Tiki Island Snow – Traveling snow cone truck

Hot Diggity Dawgz – Mobile food truck featuring variety of hot dogs and toppings.

Sticky Sweet Cups – Shaved ice truck; permanent location at 535 Hwy. 29 in Bertram

Rocket Ribz – Mobile restaurant serving pork ribs, beef sliders, a variety of seasoned fries and more

Poppin’ Around Texas – Mobile kettle corn business offering traditional and unique flavors of popcorn as well as fresh-squeezed lemonade. Read the story

K.O. Barbecue – Liberty Hill’s newest food truck, featuring slow-smoked barbecue and complementary sides; permanent location at LH Food Truck Court, 60 CR 214.

Country Creamery – Traveling trailer serving Bluebell ice cream

Lao-Mec Kitchen – Laotian-Mexican fusion dishes; comes to Liberty Hill the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the Higginbotham Brothers parking lot. Read the story

3 Girls & A Truck – Traveling trailer serving custom crafted coffee, iced tea, lemonade, snow cones and sweet and savory snacks

Higher Elevation Eats – Mobile restaurant offering sweet and savory waffle dishes, as well as chicken and waffles

MOM MADE Snowcones – Traveling snow cone truck

Flavors of Guam – Food truck serving dishes from Guam, Hawaii and The Philippines.

Bombs Away – Food truck featuring a flavor profile of East Indian spices meets Texas smoke.

Smashed Texas Burger Co. – Mobile restaurant serving unique burgers and fries.

Ze Wurst – German food truck serving schnitzel, bratwurst and other German fare.

Food Truck Parks coming soon to Liberty Hill

LH Food Truck Court

The LH Food Truck Court, on the corner of Highway 29 and CR 214, has already started gathering food trucks to be mainstays at the court, including Mini Crunchy Tacos, K.O. Barbecue and Krack of Dawn Kafé.

Property owner Tess Johnston of Liberty Hill said she is working on finding two other food trucks to permanently locate at the court and has plans to add tables and other amenities to make the court more comfortable for customers. In the future, Johnston also plans on opening an outdoor marketplace at the same location with arts and crafts vendors as well as farmer’s market-style vendors.

The Backyard

Just south of the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Liberty Hill on Myrtle Lane, a project called Work Related is underway. A total of 15 separate work cabins will be constructed to provide those who work from home a place to take meetings and conduct office hours. Additionally, a small food truck park called The Backyard with three to five trucks is planned adjacent to the area, which will include The Food Dood and The Rush Coffee ATX trucks, according to owner George Hadden, as well as a dessert food truck. The food truck park will include plenty of covered seating, misters and fans, a play area for children and a small area for live music.

The Backyard is set to open Aug. 5.