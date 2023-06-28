Cotton candy is often associated with carnivals and kids’ sticky fingers, but in Ashley Patton’s case, it’s so much more than that.

Patton, who owns Cotton Candy Cowgirls, bought the business just under two years ago and hit the ground running to learn everything she could about the art of cotton candy.

“My mom’s two best friends actually started the business, but they were looking to sell it and my mom asked me if I would buy their business,” Patton said. “As soon as I saw their set up, all the ideas started forming. They came to one farmers market and showed me how to spin, so after that I basically had to sink or swim.”

Patton quickly learned that selling cotton candy isn’t hard—where there are kids, there are customers—but she wanted to do more than just sell the sweet treat. She first came up with the idea of changing the shape of the cotton candy on the cone so that it could easily hold a variety of unique toppings.

“I wanted to make it more fun and more bang for your buck, so I came up with toppings to add,” she said. “We can do Pop Rocks, sprinkles, Nerds and marshmallows. When you go to an ice cream shop you get toppings, so why not cotton candy?”

In addition to toppings, Patton has also started to create unique art with her cotton candy, in the form of layer cakes. To create the cakes, Patton spins up to five cones of cotton candy per flavor and uses a plastic cake tin to mold the cotton candy, creating layer after layer until the tin is full.

“The cakes can feed up to 20 people, and they are very dense,” Patton added. “Every cake comes with toppings that you put on after you take it out of the mold. I have played with a lot of different toppings like freeze dried candies, Fruity Pebbles, cookie crumbs and popcorn.”

To make things even more creative, Patton also spins cotton candy in over 40 different flavors. The traditional pink and blue colors are still the most popular, she said, but she can do flavors like pickle, jalapeno, bacon, root beer and gummy bear.

“Cotton candy can bring adults back to childhood because it’s a whimsical and cute treat,” she said. “I wanted to have tons of options for both adults and kids.”

Patton attends a lot of local festival and spins cotton candy at many school and neighborhood events across Liberty Hill. She is also getting into spinning cotton candy for weddings, baby showers and the like.

“I’m getting out of going to farmers markets and doing more private events and parties,” she said.

The best part of Patton’s cotton candy creations is all the unique customizations she can do, she said, from party favors and packaged tubs of cotton candy to fresh cones and layer cakes, she’s found a whimsical way to make cotton candy more than just a delicious treat.

www.cottoncandycowgirls.com