John Havard claims to be just a regular, normal dad, and maybe he was up until mid-2020. However, once he donned a cowboy hat, boots, a leather vest, and started making YouTube videos for young kids across Texas, he took on a whole new persona: Cowboy Jack.

Cowboy Jack is a YouTube channel that offers kids ranging in ages from 2 to 8 fun and educational videos about a variety of topics, like getting a haircut, learning about different animals, and trying out interesting science experiments.

Havard lives in Spring with his wife, 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, and while a lot of his time is spent filming in that area, he has also traveled across the state to film his episodes, including Georgetown.

When the pandemic began, Havard, who was used to traveling frequently for work, suddenly found himself working from home like most Americans.

“I was working from home for the first time ever,” he said. “In order to get Zoom meetings done, my wife, who also works from home, and I had to use the TV as basically a temporary babysitter [for our son] when we would get on calls.”

The Havards hadn’t explored children’s programming much before then, as their son was their first child, but they quickly learned what he was choosing to watch was driving them crazy.

“A lot of it was toy unboxing, or characters who dance around and do silly stuff,” he said. “We grew up on Mr. Rogers and Captain Kangaroo, and we couldn’t find something of that same caliber. We had purchased a nice camera for Christmas the year before, so we decided to make a show for our son.”

With his wife behind the camera and himself on screen as Cowboy Jack, the Havards filmed their first YouTube-style show fishing at the pond in their neighborhood. Next, they had their son watch it to see what he thought.

“He was cracking up the whole time, and at first we thought it was just because he was watching me on TV, but we ended up showing it to our friends’ kids, and they liked it, too,” Havard said. “They told me I should go for it and do it.”

Next, Havard got in touch with the children’s museum in his area and asked if he could film another show there. They obliged, and his second video was done.

“It was really just a show for our kids and our friends’ kids at that point, but we decided to put it on YouTube, and the rest is history,” he said.

It’s been a little over a year since Cowboy Jack debuted on YouTube, and since then, he has done more than 60 episodes. His channel has more than 14,500 subscribers, and some of the episodes, like the one where he goes to the dentist for a checkup at Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry, have over two million views.

“We have gotten messages from all over the world about how our videos have been helping people’s kids,” Havard said. “Also, another really cool side effect is that it turns out me talking in my normal adult voice and not being wild makes the show really popular with kiddos who are autistic or have other learning or functional challenges. We had no idea that would be the case, but it’s a very cool side effect.”

Though Havard hasn’t filmed an episode in Liberty Hill yet, it’s on his to-do list. It helps that he has family that lives here and nephews who attend Liberty Hill schools. In fact, he made an appearance at Divine Savior Academy’s Touch-a-Truck event on April 30 and spent the entire time talking to and taking pictures with his littlest fans. Many parents waiting in line commented that the reason they came to the event was so their children could meet Cowboy Jack.

In the future, Havard hopes to continue making more Cowboy Jack episodes for kids across Texas.

“We wanted our channel to be relevant to kids in Texas, which is why we went with the name Cowboy Jack,” he said. “What better for Texas than a cowboy? We have lots of room for improvement in future episodes. Our main purpose is to just make an educational children’s show that doesn’t drive parents crazy.”

A new episode of Cowboy Jack is released every Saturday. For more information and to watch Cowboy Jack on YouTube, visit Cowboy Jack - Educational and Fun Videos for Kids - YouTube.