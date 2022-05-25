When Brandon Dunn steps into a rodeo arena, his job description is twofold.

“I'm there to entertain the crowd,” said Dunn. “But, more importantly to protect the cowboys.”

Dunn is a rodeo clown who travels all over the country providing both elements before thousands of people every year. Last week, he participated in the Liberty Hill Rodeo at Harvest Ranch.

For him, doing what he does is a family tradition – one that stems back to his roots in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“I grew up in a rodeo family,” said Dunn. “My mom was a horse trainer and my dad dogged steers.”

But, it was his grandfather, Rex Dunn – a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame – who had the most profound impact on him when he was a youngster.

“It's because of him I wanted to be a bullfighter,” said Dunn, who has called Petrolia, Texas, home for the past 40 years. “But, I've been a ranch cowboy all my life.”

Early on in rodeo history, the duties of rodeo clown and bullfighter were one and the same, but over the years, the roles have become more specialized. A bullfighter is the first line of defense when a cowboy is thrown from a bull and does whatever necessary to distract the animal while the rider escapes to safety.

However, while all that chaos is unfolding, the clown, or “barrelman” is there to provide backup in giving the angry beast a target to take out its angst on – which is where Dunn comes in – taking cover in his high-grade aluminum, reinforced, bottomless barrel that weighs 125 pounds.

According to Dunn, the most critical aspect of what he does in the arena is to always be aware of each situation as it unfolds – a skill he has acquired over the course of countless duels with the 1,500-pound animals throughout his career.

“After all these years of bullfighting, I can read the scene,” said Dunn. “You have to be able to anticipate what's going to happen and think like the bull.”

Easier said than done, though, as the enormous bovines are more intelligent than they appear, he said.

“People think bulls are just big, dumb creatures,” said Dunn. “But, in reality they're more athletic than the cowboys.”

Dunn said one of the most crucial elements to a successful bullfight is to know when to move into position.

“For me, the main thing is when the bull is bucking, you don't want to move in with the barrel too quickly because you want that bull to buck to the best of its ability,” he said. “It's almost like there's a bubble you want to be right on the edge of without bursting it – which is when it comes in handy to know each bull and what it's going to do.”

Personal tragedy

After fighting bulls for 15 years to start his rodeo career, Dunn's uncle was injured by a bull in a ranch accident and when he and his family were on the way home following a hospital visit, tragedy struck in the form of a head-on collision with a drunk driver – an accident that claimed the life of Dunn's oldest daughter.

Dunn said the events surrounding the crash caused him to re-evaluate his life.

“At that point, rodeo had become my god,” he said. “But, Romans 8:28 says 'We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God: those who are called according to his purpose.'”

New beginning

During his time away, Dunn became an ordained minister and was a church pastor until 2018, when he finally decided it was time to return to his passion.

After over a decade away from rodeo and still hobbled by injuries suffered in the accident, Dunn stepped back into the ring – only this time as a clown – just like his grandfather had all those years before.

“I traded the pulpit for a barrel,” said Dunn. “I felt like I was Moses and had led my people as far as I could.”

But, that didn't mean Dunn left his faith behind.

In fact, he used it as an additional weapon in his confrontations in the ring, he said.

“I feel like when I'm up against a bull, it's just like the spiritual battle that goes on,” said Dunn, before referencing Ephesians. “So, I put on the full armor of God.”

Getting laughs

Aside from his job providing backup for bullfighters, Dunn now finds himself alone in the arena between events with only his sense of humor to guide him in entertaining the crowd as part of his clown duties.

Dunn said it's a bit more difficult to do so in this day and age.

“It's hard to come up with original material without offending anyone,” he said. “But, I'm really great at wife jokes.”

Which is a good thing because Dunn's wife, Emie, is just fine with her husband using her for the butt of many of his jokes.

“For example, there's one that goes like this,” he said. “'I told my wife if I ever won the lottery, I would give her half the money, then go away. So, she said to me, 'Okay, I just won $12, so here's six – now go.'”

In addition to his verbal shtick, Dunn employs props to enhance his act, not the least of which is a scaled-down version of a World War II-era fighter plane that is actually constructed from a Vought F4-U Corsair – complete with cockpit gauges.

But, at the end of the day, it's the younger members of his audiences he feels are most important to entertain.

“There's just a connection between kids and clowns,” said Dunn. “It's all part of the whole concept of the court jester – someone that was always made a fool of.”

Dunn, 51, said he has no intention of leaving the arena again anytime soon.

“As long as the good Lord allows me to keep doing this, I will,” he said. “I can't see myself doing anything else.”