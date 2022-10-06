Liberty Hill will host its annual Sculpture Festival on Oct. 22 commemorating the original event in 1976, featuring a wide variety of activities for those in attendance at Lions Foundation Park.

Included in the festivities will be live demonstrations in a variety of mediums including stone, wood, metal, glass and ice by some of Texas’ most skilled sculptors.

Wade Burleigh, wood

Growing up in Corpus Christi, Wade Burleigh was introduced to wood carving at a young age.

“I developed an interest in it when I was a boy – about six years old,” said Burleigh. “A neighbor of ours would go sit under an old oak tree and carve.”

It wasn’t long before the aspiring artist was bestowed with his initial instruments of creation, he said.

“For Christmas, I got an Exacto carving set,” said Burleigh. “I would copy pictures from coloring books and one of my first was a relief carving of a schooner ship.”

Soon after, Burleigh moved on to three-dimensional carvings before eventually teaching high school and working as a cabinet maker later in life.

Upon his retirement, Burleigh felt compelled to travel and share his passion for wood carving with others, which led to him and wife Jennifer visiting events and festivals across America.

Many of Burleigh’s works are related to his devout faith – which is the primary motivator for him to participate in events like the one in Liberty Hill.

“It’s great getting to see the country and share our Christian faith through artistry,” said Burleigh. “I’m able to combine my biggest passion with my artwork – it gives me a purpose and a focus – my wife and I make a good team.”

Stuart Simpson, stone

Included in the list of artists demonstrating their skills will be Stuart Simpson, a stone sculptor based in Round Rock who enjoys the challenge his chosen material presents him with.

“I like the resistance of stone,” said Simpson. “Depending on the product, I’ll use pneumatic tools or a hammer and chisel – whatever does the job most effectively.”

According to Simpson, the different between merely a good sculpture and a masterpiece is how the artist uses natural effects to further enhance the finished product.

“Using light and shadows is important – especially with the small details,” said Simpson. “It’s all about the trickery of the eye.”

Simpson has taken his love of stone sculpting from hobby to full-time profession in creating timeless pieces for various clients – although it’s not always easy, he said.

“It’s definitely a challenging way to make a living,” said Simpson. “You have to find clients that really like your work.”

Many of Simpson’s works are pieces that seamlessly integrate into an existing object, including fireplaces and entrance ways.

“Every piece is unique,” he said. “It’s up to me to make exactly what each client wants.”

Simpson works primarily with Texas limestone, including a variety known as Corona Cream, which is quarried in Liberty Hill and across Central Texas.

“Limestone from Texas is shipped all over the world,” said Simpson. “It’s very good to work with.”

Matthew Johnson, stone

For Matthew Johnson, it wasn’t until later in his life when he first picked up a chisel.

“I was 22 at the time,” said Johnson, of Florence. “I got a job helping (local sculptor) Bob Reagan and discovered I really liked it.”

Johnson’s participation in Liberty Hill’s festival provides him with an opportunity to pass his knowledge on to the next generation of artists.

“Liberty Hill has kids that are super into sculpting,” he said. “It’s a special type of community – usually there are three or four kids that will really like it and that’s very rewarding for me.”

Johnson said the greatest amount of gratification he gets from sculpting isn’t necessarily what results once the dust has settled.

“For me, it’s less about the end product,” he said. “It’s more about the process of it – taking something people perceive to be beyond their control and shaping it with your will.”

To learn more about the Sculpture Festival, which is free and open to the public, see the ad on Page 45 or visit www.experienceLHTX.com/Sculpture-Festival.