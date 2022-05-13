Meghan Raymond had been dabbling in various art forms her entire life, but just recently the Liberty Hill resident decided to take her interest to another level.

“I’ve been doing art my whole life in one way or another and have always been passionate about creating,” said Raymond. “But, it wasn’t until the past year where I put effort into learning and improving – I finally consider myself a real artist.”

Now, Raymond will get an opportunity to show off her newfound skills and knowledge as she will be one of several artists with their respective wares on display at Liberty Hill's annual Whimsy & Wonder festival downtown on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

According to Raymond, she was seeking an outlet for her creativity that would provide her with peace of mind aside from the gratification she derives from those closest to her.

“Being a stay-at-home mom for over four years has been rewarding,” said Raymond. “But, painting has created a space for me to have for myself outside of my family.”

Raymond is primarily a painter, employing different types of color, with an eye for taking the ordinary and making it into the eclectic, she said.

“I work mostly with acrylic paints, but also enjoy block printing and watercolors,” she said. “I enjoy painting everyday things and trying to make them funky and spectacular.”

Raymond said after being a captivated spectator for the first few years of the event, she's pleased to actually be a part of the showcase this time around.

“This will be my first time at the festival with a booth,” she said. “I had the pleasure of attending it the first year they put it on and it was lovely – I’m really excited to be a part of this event.”