Williamson County will celebrate its 175th birthday this weekend in historic fashion with events honoring the founding of the county in 1848. All events will be at the historic courthouse, 710 S. Main Street in Georgetown, and are free and open to the public.

Friday, March 10:

2 p.m. 175th Celebration Ceremony including flyover by Falcon Flight (main stage)

2:30 p.m. Cake served in the historic courthouse

2:30 p.m. Music by 35th Infantry Division Band (side stage)

3 p.m. Music by High Strung Austin (main stage)

3:45 p.m. Dance by Diwali Family Medley (side stage)

4 p.m. Music by Walburg Boys (main stage)

4:45 p.m. Music by Mariachi Los Toros (side stage)

5:30 p.m. Dance by Ballet Folklorico (main stage)

6 p.m. Drumline and entertainment by Williamson County sports mascots (side stage)

6:30 p.m. Music by Zoodust (main stage)

7:30 p.m. Laser Spectacle Lightshow Finale (east side of courthouse)

Mural Painting: March 10 & 11 from noon to 4 p.m. each day at 904 S. Main Street, Georgetown

Saturday, March 11:

Williamson County 175th Birthday Market Days -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Train rides, children’s inflatables, face painters, and Georgetown Market Days booths and vendors.