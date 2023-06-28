Janet Coursey has always had an affinity for birds and art. A couple of years ago, she put the two together in a creative way.

“I was in a craft store a few years ago and saw someone was doing these garden totems out of old plates and vases, sort of like yard art,” she said. “I thought it was really cool and wanted to make one, but I made mine a bird bath.”

Coursey started out by making herself a couple of bird baths for her own yard, and then she tried her hand at creating a couple of bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, too. Using plates, bowls, vases and other dishes, Mason jars and her eye for color, she stacked plates in various ways until the feeders looked right.

“The kids would walk in and be like, ‘Mom’s gluing plates together again,” Coursey said. “But it’s really turned into something cool.”

From there, Coursey did a lot of her own research and development—spending hours sorting through nuts and bolts in the hardware section of Winkley’s—to find just want she needed to be able to drill through the plates and jars to create a sturdy base for her feeders and baths.

She also frequents area thrift stores, like Operation Liberty Hill and the Bertram Friends of the Library to find unique dishes for her art pieces.

“You never know what you’re going to find, so I can’t predict what I’m going to make,” she said. “I keep a pretty good stock of plates in my garage so I can try to have all the colors on hand, but if I’m out and about, I’m always looking for more.”

Over the last couple of years, Coursey has started selling her bird baths and feeders at area markets in places like Liberty Hill, Burnet, Mason and Spicewood. She also has a few pieces for sale at Main Street Marketplace.

In addition to her bird feeders and baths, Coursey also makes a line of bird seed and “tweet butter” that can be spread on branches for seeds to stick to.

Coursey makes each of her feeders and baths by hand, and every single work of art is unique, because of the products she uses to create them.

“I never know what a piece is going to look like until I start stacking plates and dishes and deciding what goes best together,” she said. “Making these for people and knowing they have them in their yard just makes my heart happy. I always take a lot of customer pics, because I love seeing my customers with their new [pieces].”

www.facebook.com/jbirddesignstx