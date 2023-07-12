Just last week, thousands of people visited Liberty Hill on July 3 for the City's annual Independence Day Spectacular event. Live music, fireworks and food trucks were just a part of the fun, as the time-honored contests were commemorated with new (and one returning) winners for each. Get to know this year's winners below.

Ms. Liberty Pageant

When Elise Eckford stepped foot on the grassy field at the Independence Day Spectacular, the last thing she expected to do was walk across the stage as part of the Ms. Liberty Contest, much less return home with the crown.

“I actually wasn’t even planning on going to the festival until a few hours before,” Eckford said. “I went to go watch my friend because she was going to do the pageant, so me and my mom went to go vote for her. We got there, and she wasn’t old enough to do it so everyone that came to watch her said ‘Elise you have to do it,’ and they finally convinced me to compete.”

Eckford had never gone to the Independence Day Spectacular before and didn’t really know what the Ms. Liberty Pageant was, but she signed up anyway. She said she had some nerves since she’s never competed in a pageant before, but the rest of her competitors helped turn their nerves into excitement.

“It seems kind of scary at first going in front of people, but honestly, it’s so much fun,” Eckford said. “If you even have the thought of competing, just go for it. I was so honored to have that title and being there was so much fun.”

Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest

After losing the watermelon seed spitting contest last year, 11-year-old Cody Cake made it his goal to win any competition he could at this year’s Independence Day Spectacular.

“It was Cody’s idea to enter into the contest,” Cake’s mom, Danyel Cake said. “He even entered the hot dog eating contest and he really wanted to compete in the apple pie contest too, but I didn’t get him entered into that one.”

This year, Cody reached his goal and won the under 18 division, spitting his watermelon seed an impressive distance of 18 feet, while in the adult division, Ryan Willard won with a whopping 45 feet.

“After taking pictures with [Ryan Willard], Cody came home and told me ‘He didn’t even practice to win either,’ and it was cute,” Cake said. “He was all excited that he won the competition and he never even practiced to win it. He was really proud of himself.”

Cake said Cody will return to the competition next year to defend his title as watermelon seed spitting champion and will probably want to give the apple pie contest a shot as well.

Hot Dog Eating Contest

If there was a prize for most consecutive wins at the Independence Day Spectacular, Alex Chapman would be the proud winner. For the third year in a row, Chapman is the hot dog eating contest champion, this year eating 14 hotdogs--three more than his record last year.

“It’s been a lot of fun competing these last three years," Chapman said. "I’ve loved it. I feel like I’m part of the community and I could not be prouder to have been the three-time reigning champion. I am ready to pass it on next year to someone else. It’s gotten harder every year and I think it’s time to open that door for the next generation.”

Chapman began competing in the hot dog eating contest after moving to Liberty Hill and seeing that there was an in-person Independence Day event. He said because it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, his family knew that they needed to get out and be a part of the community.

“I saw the opportunity of the hot dog contest as a fun thing that I could do to step in,” Chapman said. “I didn’t think I’d win but it was so much fun.”

Homemade Apple Pie Contest

This year's homemade apple pie contest winner was Melissa Bellinger, with her Dutch Apple Pie. Check out her award-winning recipe below:

Dutch Apple Pie

Homemade pie crust

Filling

1/4 tsp. lemon zest

juice from 1/2 lemon

5 lbs. apples

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. sugar

1/3 c. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. apple pie spice

Sugar Crumble

1 1/2 c. flour

1/3 c. sugar

3/4 c. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 c. melted butter

Peel and core apples. Place with lemon in pan on medium heat. Add brown sugar, sugar, flour, salt and apple pie spice. Stir together. Cook for 20 minutes covered, stirring every couple of minutes. Cool apple pie filling completely.

Roll out pie dough and place in pie dish. Put in fridge for 30 minutes.

While both are chilling, make sugar crumble. Mix flour, sugar, brown sugar and salt. Pour melted butter over and stir gently. Let it chill in fridge.

Assemble pie filling into crust. Break up crumble with a fork and top pie with 1 to 2 cups of crumble - save some for later - and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Next, cover crust with foil and change oven to 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Then put the rest of crumble on top and cover crust, cooking for another 25 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees.

Let pie cool and enjoy.