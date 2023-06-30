If indeed, laughter is the best medicine, Whiskey Barrel Sports Pub in downtown Liberty Hill is now serving up just what the doctor ordered in the form of a healthy prescription with its new “Comedy Night,” a monthly showcase of local laugh masters.

According to co-owner Don Puckett, he was looking to offer entertainment that isn’t necessarily readily available locally without having to hit the road.

“We were looking for a place to go to a comedy show,” said Puckett, of himself and wife and co-owner Heather. “Pretty much the closest place to find one was all the way in Austin.”

Now, the couple need go no farther than their own establishment for some side-splitting stage antics and the cozy confines of the pub provide a proper venue, said Heather Puckett.

“We wanted to do something different, and we have the perfect place for it,” she said. “It’s really an intimate setting where people can be up close and interact with the comedians.”

So far, the show has been a smash success, said Don.

“Usually, it sells out in a couple days,” he said. “We give access first to our VIPs – which you can sign up for on our website – after that, there’s usually only about 10 tickets left.”

The Pucketts would like to host the show in Willy’s Backyard, the outdoor area out behind the pub in order to seat more patrons for the shows, but a zoning regulation currently presents a conundrum for doing so.

“Our liquor license only allows us to serve beer and wine outside, but no liquor,” said Don. “Otherwise, we could fit a lot more people.”

Still, though, Don said something might be lost by staging the laugh fest outside.

“I think that’s what makes it special,” he said. “Inside, the audience is practically right on top of the comedians, which would be lost if we had it outside. Both the performers and the guests feed off each other.”

Comedy aficionados should expect to make an entire evening of the event, said Don.

“We’ll clear the bar at 5:30 for an 8 p.m. show,” he said. “So, that way the people here for the show can come early and have dinner beforehand.”

Even after the show, there are still additional social opportunities – including with those who were telling the jokes.

“A lot of times, a few of the comedians will stick around after the show and mingle,” said Don. “Which is something you’re not going to get at a big club in Austin.”

Heather said she and Don take pride in the fact they’re offering Liberty Hill residents an entertainment option that is unique in their own backyard.

“People now have the opportunity to experience something like this without having to travel,” she said. “It’s close to home.”

Make no mistake, the Whiskey Barrel is a sports pub in name, but while it’s a fine place to take in a game, the Pucketts wanted to create an atmosphere that is more than just that, said Don.

“We didn’t want it to be a place where you walk in and all you see are football helmets where it’s right in your face,” he said. “So, we created a country-themed bar that has a rural feel to it.”

These days, there are plenty of laughs to be had also.

“We’re bringing quality comedians here to Liberty Hill,” said Don. “So far, it’s been very well-received.”

Whiskey Barrel's next comedy night is scheduled for July 29 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit facebook.com/events/191292523565590.