It’s Homecoming season in Liberty Hill, and that means mum’s the word—literally. From now until Homecoming weekend at Liberty Hill High School at the end of this month, children and teens across the Liberty Hill Independent School District are planning, preparing and having their mums created by those who do it best: crafters.

Two such crafters are Megan Caudle and Kimberly Walsh, both Liberty Hill residents who have always had a passion for crafting and creating. Both have been making mums since they were in high school—at first for themselves and later on for friends and family—and now they each have their own respective businesses. Caudle owns and operates Texas Mums and More, and Walsh owns and operates Flippity Flair.

Walsh started Flippity Flair in 2020 and made 100 mums that season. She’s been making them every year since then. Caudle has been running Texas Mums and More for the last three years, selling 60 her first year and just over 150 last year. Though they both operate their own separate businesses, they enjoy bouncing ideas off each other, and even held a mum making class together for the community last month.

Mums are a way for students to show their school spirit as well as their individual interests. Many parents choose to have mums made for their kids, or groups of friends will exchange them, or if a student has a date to the Homecoming dance, it’s customary for girls to get a mum from their date, and boys to get a garter from theirs.

Senior mums are typically white and gold or white and silver and are bigger and more intricate than mums for any other grade. In LHISD, elementary students are allowed to wear mums, too, as long they follow certain parameters that keep them from distracting others during the school day.

“Liberty Hill and Hutto are the only school districts in our area that have just one mascot,” Caudle said. “No other school district is like that, so I’ve gotten orders for every age. I’ve even made a mum for a 2-year-old.”

While most of their orders come from students within LHISD, they both make mums for schools in other nearby cities, like Leander and Cedar Park.

“I made for 15 different schools last year,” Walsh said, while Caudle made mums for four different schools.

Walsh said it takes about 14 hours to make a standard size mum, and being creative is key.

“So much of mum making is custom,” she said. “You don’t want them to look the same, especially when you are using the same colors for the same school.”

Caudle and Walsh said the cost for mums is a wide range, based on how detailed a customer wants their mum to be. Mums can cost anywhere from $20 up to $400 plus.

“The first question we always ask is, ‘What’s your budget?’” Caudle said. “It’s a very time-consuming process and the cost depends on what you want on it. If you give us more freedom to create your mum, you’ll get a better product, because we can use your budget to make it as pretty as we can.”

Caudle added that as a crafter, she’s able to purchase mum supplies at wholesale prices, which are at much better rates than what is found at traditional craft stores.

Though Homecoming season is a short window of time—this year it ranges from early September to late October in Central Texas—both Walsh and Caudle spend most of the year planning and preparing for mum season.

“From July until November the whole house is glitter and feathers,” Walsh said. “After my last Homecoming, I close my craft room door and don’t open it again until January 1. But then on January 1, I start prepping for the next year. I’ll be making braided ribbon by May and start taking pre-orders by July."

Both Caudle and Walsh will make mums up until the day they are needed—and have even used the school pick-up line as an opportunity to braid ribbon while they wait for their children to be released from school.

“I don’t stop taking orders until I can’t take them anymore,” Caudle said. “Last year I took orders the day of. My goal is for every kid who wants a mum should have one.”

Mums are a fun Homecoming tradition, but for Caudle and Walsh, they’re a lot more than just that.

“We like to share our love for mum making,” Walsh said.

Caudle added that seeing her customers’ faces when they come to pick up their orders is the best part of the job.

“It’s really rewarding to see them wearing them at school,” Caudle said. “There are some kids that I’ve made their mums for all four years of high school, and it’s really cool to see.”

Both crafters are taking orders for mums up until LHHS’s Homecoming. Walsh can be reached at flippityflair@gmail.com and online on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Caudle can be reached at texasmumsandmore@gmail.com, and online on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Caudle’s mums are also being sold this season at Get Dressed Marketplace in Liberty Hill and Cedar Park Florist.