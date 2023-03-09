Melanie Boudar knows chocolate. From growing her own cacao beans in the farmlands of Hawaii to creating unique flavors of truffles with her bean-to-bar method, she’s more than just a chocolatier—she’s a connoisseur of all things chocolate.

Boudar didn’t always make chocolate, though. Her original career was working as a diamond buyer, which she did for 26 years before turning to chocolate. Most of her diamond buying career was in Albuquerque, N.M., but toward the end she was looking for a change. That’s when she found a job as a gemologist in Hawaii, and her fascination with chocolate began.

Love at first sight

One day while purchasing diamonds, Boudar had a deal go wrong. Long story short, the cutter that came to sell her diamonds drastically under-priced the diamonds he had sold her and asked if she’d give them back. After hearing the cutter’s appeal at a diamond court down the street (yes—diamond courts are a real thing), Boudar decided to give them back to the cutter.

To thank her, the cutter bought her a box of chocolates from a local shop. When she opened that box, everything changed.

“I was a Snickers girl at that point,” she said. “I loved chocolate, but I didn’t know the difference. This box had an amazing fragrance. It really captivated me, because they looked like little jewels in the box. I got hooked on a different level of chocolate.”

Boudar said that experience was one she filed away in her memories, but it kept coming back to her, always in the back of her mind.

“I worked with the jeweler for six years and then he decided to sell his business, so I had to find something else to do,” she said. “I ended up flying over to the Big Island, bought a piece of land outside of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and built a bed and breakfast there. While I was running the B&B, I started making chocolate. At first it was trial and error, but then I got so involved I decided to get professionally trained.”

Boudar moved to New York, where she went to the Culinary Institute of America, and also took online classes from Canada-based Ecole Chocolat, to become a professional chocolate maker. Armed with her newfound knowledge, Boudar went back to Hawaii and entered a competition at the Kona Chocolate Festival, which she won in addition to taking the judges’ choice category.

“All of these resort hotels were there with their chocolate desserts, and when I won, they were looking at me like, ‘Who are you?’” Boudar said. “I continued to make chocolate after that on the Big Island, selling at farmers markets and things like that. Then, I decided I wanted to open a store.”

The chocolate biz

Boudar first opened a chocolate shop on Oahu, where most of the economy of Hawaii is located, and ran that for five years. Next, she moved back to the Big Island to open a shop near the resorts, where she partnered with an ice cream and bakery. Lastly, she decided to move on to Maui and open a chocolate shop there called Sweet Paradise, which is still open today and using her recipes, though she is no longer affiliated with it.

“That store really took off,” she said. “Because you can grow cacao in Hawaii, I decided to partner with some people to buy a couple of acres of farmland to plant cacao.”

Planting her own cacao catapulted Boudar into the creation of quite the tourist attraction. She started hosting tours, showing people the whole process of fermenting and drying cacao, how it’s turned into chocolate, and how to use a molcajete (the Mexican version of the mortar and pestle) to grind up the beans and add sugar and spices to make hot chocolate on site.

Boudar is also a founding member of the Fine Chocolate Industry Association, which was created in 2009, as well as the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that works alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture to discover, identify and preserve cacao varieties for the conservation of biodiversity.

After leaving her mark in Hawaii, Boudar eventually decided she was ready to move back to a landlocked state. She sold her store and her farmland, and went to Santa Fe, N.M., where she opened a chocolate shop and production factory called Art of Chocolate Cacao Santa Fe.

“It was a bean to bar facility, which means we processed everything from the start,” she said. “I imported beans from several different countries, like Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Belize.”

She did tours in her factory, much like she had done in Hawaii, but instead showed visitors the process of manufacturing chocolate from bean to bar.

“We were cruising along until Covid hit us,” she said. “When that happened, we were shut down. We had a pretty high overhead running a 3,000-square-foot factory, and in the middle of the shutdown, the lease renewal came up, so we closed. It was very disappointing and financially ruinous. It was a nightmare.”

Sweet retirement

With all her free time in quarantine, Boudar wasn’t sure what to do next. One day a friend called and asked her if she’d be interested in moving to Texas to care for and cook for an ailing aunt and uncle.

“That’s how I got to Texas,” she said. “I cooked for them about a year and took them to doctor appointments and things like that,” she said. “Then I learned about a tiny home community in Liberty Hill, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s affordable and something I can own, so I bought it and moved to Liberty Hill. I’ve been here a year now.”

Since moving to Liberty Hill, Boudar has spent much of her time enjoying retirement life, but chocolate is still a big part of what she does. She is currently a tutor for two classes at Ecole Chocolat, where she helps students learn about bean-to-bar chocolate making as well as how to create a business plan as a chocolatier. Additionally, she still makes her own chocolates out of her home when time allows.

“I have clients all over the country who have been insisting I keep making something, so for Christmas and Valentine’s Day I did a small production in my home for them,” she said. “I also do private parties, where I do chocolate tastings or pairings with wine. And if the right thing came along, I would consider opening another storefront in Liberty Hill.”

Delicious creations

Boudar’s favorite chocolates to make are truffles, which are traditionally made with cream and dark chocolate. She also uses fruit purees and spices to flavor her truffles.

“A lot of people just dump extract into their chocolates for flavor, but I don’t do that,” she said. “I’m a purist in that sense. I grate the rinds and soak the spices overnight. I’m meticulous because I want my chocolates to have authentic flavor. I even grow my own Meyer lemons that I use in my chocolates.”

Boudar is partial to using tropical flavors, thanks to her time in Hawaii, and creates truffles with essences like passion fruit, mango and hibiscus.

“My goal with chocolate is to educate people about what they find in chocolate and how to taste it properly,” she said. “I want people to understand the label on the package and what they are really eating.”

Boudar added that chocolate is really an amazing food with a fun history in both Mayan and Aztec traditions.

“It’s a fun food, and it’s healthy in moderation,” Boudar said. “Cocoa butter is actually a healthy fat. I like to educate people on what they are eating. This type of chocolate is different from the corporate sugar bombs you can buy at the grocery store.”

A lot of what it takes to become a chocolatier is identifying the different tastes and levels of sweetness that various types of chocolate provide.

“The tasting portion is important, because if you can’t taste good chocolate, you can’t make good chocolate,” Boudar said.