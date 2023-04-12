At its origins, axe-throwing was a favored pastime of lumberjacks across North America dating back to the early 1800s, when burly, bearded men would blow off steam in logging camps across the continent by taking aim at targets with the tools of their trade.

Slowly, but surely, though, hurling blades downrange has become more and more of a mainstream activity and now there is a place right in Liberty Hill where aspiring throwers can channel their inner viking in the quest for a bulls-eye.

Agape BBQ now features an axe-throwing venue in its backyard area that contains four throwing lanes and is available for those who would like to try their luck at the sport.

Co-owner Brandon Reinoehl said his establishment was looking to bring an out-of-the-box experience to his guests.

“We wanted to have something different to offer people,” he said. “Axe-throwing really fits right in with our backyard concept along with our live music. We want to be a place we can be proud of where families and other groups can have a good time.”

According to Reinoehl, when it came time to select someone to take the lead on the project, there was only one clear choice in general manager Stephen Greenlees.

“Stephen's been a great employee for us, so we knew he could take this on and make it successful,” said Reinoehl, who forms a partnership with fellow owners Jeremy Archer and Lonnie Wendling. “Not to mention, he plays baseball anyway.”

Abut that, Greenlees is left-handed pitcher who played at Liberty Hill High School, graduating with the Panthers' Class of 2014, then went on to pitch at Southwestern University in Georgetown before spending some time in the Kansas City Royals organization after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Currently, Greenlees in on the mend from elbow surgery and hopes to resurrect his baseball career in the near future, but for now, the 26-year old southpaw spends evenings introducing guests to the art of not throwing fastballs, but bladed projectiles – which at times, can be quite an adventure – although most catch on pretty quickly, he said.

“Most people who haven't thrown an axe before think it's going to be more difficult than it really is,” said Greenlees. “It usually doesn't take long before they stick an axe for the first time and have that sense of 'I got it.'”

“Sticking” is referring to exactly that – the blade burying itself into the wooden target, as opposed to the back side of the head bouncing off and causing the axe to fall to the ground, which is the result of improper technique, he said.

“The first thing is learning how to hold an axe,” said Greenlees. “You can use a one or two-handed throw, but then the biggest thing is learning why it doesn't stick if that's what happens.”

Greenlees said to correct that problem, one must adjust the distance away from the target they start their throwing motion.

“The axe only rotates once on the way to the target,” he said. “So, where you're standing is usually the problem.”

Throwers can choose from any of three different types of axes including a small model that weighs less than one pound, a medium that weighs about one pound with a wooden handle and a heftier two-pounder.

“The small ones are more like throwing a knife and it can stick on both sides, but you have to throw it harder,” said Greenlees. “The two-pound axe is top heavy, which means you don't have to throw it as hard for it to stick and the one-pounder is right in between.”

Imagine the motion of throwing a football and following through and you'll have an idea of proper technique, he said.

“Form is very important, so that's the first thing we teach,” said Greenlees. “After that, we make helpful suggestions as to what they might be doing wrong.”

Of course, there is the occasional thrower who thinks he or she is a natural, only to be in for quite the rude awakening, he said.

“Every now and then, someone will be pretty bold, but they'll get humbled in a hurry,” said Greenlees. “The most important thing is to just go into it with an open mind and as long as you keep getting better, you can learn pretty quickly.”

Once throwers are accustomed to the concept, a number of games can be played in which competitors score points with their throws and Agape has introduced a weekly event known as “Kick Axe Thursday” in which throwers can participate in 16-person bracket tournament play with Agape BBQ gift cards at stake for the winners.

The throwing range is completely enclosed and all manner of safety precautions are taken to ensure fun can be had by all while minimizing any potential risk, said Reinoehl.

“Axe-throwing is really a lot safer than people think,” he said. “The axes themselves can seem a bit intimidating at first, but it's a pretty simple motion and most people catch on in about five minutes – I call it 'hillbilly darts.'”

More information on axe throwing at Agape BBQ, including prices and reservations, can be found at agapebbq.com.

As far as the business overall is concerned, Reinoehl said he and his staff are constantly looking for new ways to enhance guest experience.

“We're always expanding with new menu items and want to eventually add a new music stage,” he said. “We want to be a place people can go and know they're going to have fun.”