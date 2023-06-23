Upstairs at the Georgetown Public Library, a once blank wall is now covered in beautiful oil paintings of landscapes, animals and angels. The 130-foot space holds 48 unique pieces from local Liberty Hill artist LaWann Tull as part of her first solo art show. Although Tull does not specialize in one subject for her art, every piece has a similar aspect: They glow.

“When working in Italy, I had a professor who said ‘Your work is like a dream,’” Tull said. “And that’s what I paint, is idealism. It’s painting a place or a thing the way I would like for it to be, more idealistically, and it may not even exist. And then, I use lighting to make it come alive.”

Tull uses a painting technique called layered glazing, which gives her work a unique look. She’s been using this technique since she began painting seriously in the 1980s, after staying home with her two daughters while her husband was a pilot.

“I was fortunate enough to study with a mentor that was an incredible teacher as well as a painter,” Tull said. “I learned the technique that I use and it gives a different look; it’s a different application, an indirect painting style. When people see my work, they notice there’s something different about it, but they don’t really identify what.”

Tull moved to Liberty Hill from Houston in 2007 after her oldest daughter, Michelle Bynum, was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. For the next six years, Tull took a break from painting to help care for her daughter and her grandson, Reid Bynum, who was 14 months old when his mother was diagnosed.

“The first thing Michelle said when we heard the news was ‘How old does the baby have to be to remember his mother?’ and she fought every day for him to be old enough to remember her,” Tull said. “She made it. Her goal was to see Reid go to first grade and I took her out of the hospital and we made that trip to Liberty Hill and she got to see him at his desk.”

Tull’s daughter passed away in 2011, but not before making arrangements with a friend to send her mother flowers for Mother’s Day as well as a birthday present. The gift, a small silver box, engraved with her name, contained a note with the words “go back to painting” and a palette knife.

“I’d been away from painting for a long time,” Tull said. “I wasn’t really sure I had it in me. I just didn’t feel it. I felt lost. I just didn’t know that I could get there anymore.”

After receiving her daughter’s gift, Tull met with an artist friend who had recently completed a commission for a neighbor. She told Tull about a workshop in Italy, leading Tull to travel there three different times where she painted with a small group in a medieval village between Rome and Florence.

“When I walked into this old church, I looked up at the ceiling as I entered and there was an M painted,” Tull said. “And it just felt like Michelle was looking over my shoulder. And I started painting again, and it’s been wonderful. Michelle knew what I needed.”

Her art show at the Georgetown Public Library, called “It’s All About The Lights,” came as an unexpected surprise.

“I didn’t really think I would be considered, but I applied, and when I was contacted that I was selected for the show, it felt like the dog who got the car,” Tull said. “It’s nice to be recognized as an artist, always something I’ve wanted. When I was little, I envisioned that when I had my first apartment, I’d have an easel set up in the front room. And it was more driven because I love the arts more than any training I’d had at that point.”

Tull’s career did not begin with oil paints and glazing and trips to Italy–at least not for art workshops. She first worked in public relations with different international airlines, but she never visited a city where she didn’t try to see at least one museum.

“My work has been influenced by travel, and particularly the Renaissance painters,” Tull said. “And going back to Italy, it’s a favorite place because of the architecture and the arts. I paint what moves me and what inspires me.”

Tull’s inspiration comes from a number of things, leading her to become a multi-subject artist, rather than specializing in one specific field. Tull said her initial inspiration came from artist Dick Turner who showed her what she could create with a brush.

“Art is a great escape; you go into a zone,” Tull said. “Michelle, with the box and the knife, kickstarted that within me. I’m glad because it’s been a really good, emotional thing.”

Tull serves as a board member of the Williamson County Art Guild, and sells some of her art at Mainstreet Marketplace in Liberty Hill and Framer’s Gallery in Georgetown.

Her solo art exhibit is located in the second-floor gallery at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. 8th St., and will be on display through July 23. For more information on Tull and her art, visit LaWannTull.com.