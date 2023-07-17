What do cakes, cookies and scones all have in common?

Usually, it’s a lot of sugar, gluten, dairy and other allergens, but not when it comes to the baked goods at Liberty Hill Bakery, which earned “Best Bakery” in The Independent’s “Best Of Liberty Hill” balloting this year.

Maiah Miller, the owner and brains behind the recipes at Liberty Hill Bakery, has dealt with numerous food allergies most of her life and because of that, wanted to start baking things she could eat that actually tasted good.

“I started baking gluten free and vegan and avoiding all the common allergens,” she said. “There are a lot of negative stereotypes about the taste and texture of gluten free items – that they don’t taste like the real thing – but a lot of people tell me I bake the best treats they’ve ever had.”

Miller said the secret to her baked goods is she uses natural and organic ingredients whenever she can and her sweets offer a low sugar content, oftentimes being sweetened with apple sauce instead of sugar.

“It also helps people are veering away from the overly sweet and overly frosted desserts,” she said. “Parents are also more aware of what their kids are eating. All the food dyes that are in foods can be problematic, which is why I use fruit and vegetable dyes instead to color my cakes.”

Miller said it’s fun to hear her customers’ surprise when they find out they’re eating an allergen-free dessert.

“I’ve been working on these recipes since I was 20 years old and even though I think they taste great, it’s nice to hear that my recipes taste good when someone who is used to eating gluten and dairy and sugar tries them,” she said.

Miller and her family moved to Liberty Hill in summer 2022 after her husband left active duty in the military. She has twin 7-year-old daughters and an infant son.

“We had moved all over the country because my husband was in the military, so we knew we wanted to be in a place with a lot of kids that was safe and had good schools. That’s why we chose Liberty Hill,” said Miller, who is originally from Oregon. “We were looking for a forever home and place to put down our roots.”

A few months after moving to Liberty Hill, Miller started selling baked goods in her neighborhood, Santa Rita Ranch, as well as at a few local markets.

“I got my name out pretty quickly because when people knew someone with a food allergy, they started to think about Liberty Hill Bakery,” she said. “When I did things like cupcakes for a kid’s birthday party and one of the kids had a gluten allergy and another had a dairy allergy, I was still able to make cupcakes for all the kids. That got people interested.”

After a few months, Miller expanded her services by baking her treats in a commercial kitchen at Sanctuary Holistic Kitchen in Georgetown. She now sells her baked goods there, as well as at Mojo Coffee in Liberty Hill and Waterloo Coffee Company at the South Fork Food Truck Park.

Miller’s most popular item is her chocolate chip chia cookie, which is gluten, dairy, soy, egg and nut free.

“It has a lot of chia seeds in it, which can be used to replace eggs in recipes because they help to bind like eggs do,” she said. “People love the cookies because they’re really filling and rich.”

Miller also makes custom allergen-free cakes and cupcakes.

“I’ve always made my own kids’ cakes and cupcakes for their birthdays, so that was a given when I started this bakery,” she said. “I do all the decorating and design as well.”

Miller added that she’s trying to decide if she enjoys doing wholesale orders or custom orders more, but it’s hard to decide between the two.

“I really like making custom cakes,” she said. “I’ve even done small wedding cakes. I don’t make giant wedding cakes because I have more of a minimalistic aesthetic, but I have a lot of fun with my designs. Recently, I made cupcake bouquets that looked like flowers and a lot of people loved that. Decorating cakes is a fun way to use my creativity, so a lot of times I’ll make a design up and then if other people like it, I’ll add it to my menu.”

Miller’s personal favorite recipe is her zucchini bread.

“It’s based on a recipe my mom had growing up, which is just full of oil and sugar and eggs, so I made it my own,” she said. “I wanted to create something healthier, and it took me a long time to get it right, but I use ingredients like nutmeg and sesame seeds, plus it has a really good maple flavor. It’s really good overall and a nice, fluffy bread. You wouldn’t know it’s gluten free if you tried it. That’s a popular one to eat with coffee.”

One of Miller’s newest creations is her vanilla bean scone.

“I just added those and they’ve been doing really well at Mojo and Waterloo,” she said.

She also recently added cake push pops to her menu, which are similar to the frozen treat of the same name, but instead are layered with cake, frosting and sprinkles.

“Those make great wedding favors or treats for kids’ parties,” she said.

Miller has opened different baking businesses before in several places the family was stationed, but always ended up having to close up shop and move on when they were given a new assignment.

“Now that we live somewhere permanently, I can put my time and effort into the business and go all in,” she said. “It started as a home-based business and then I transitioned and started coming into a commercial kitchen so I could expand. Eventually, I would love to have a storefront in Liberty Hill where people can hang out and have coffee and treats.”

Miller added that she’s not in a rush to open a storefront—her youngest child is not even a year old yet—but she thinks it’s a much-needed amenity in Liberty Hill.

“People who are allergic or have stomach issues can’t just eat whatever they want and they can’t eat inflammatory,” she said. “It’s good for them to have options.”

Miller said she knows her baked goods are different from the mainstream offerings.

“I get that many people would automatically assume everything will taste gross because they’re gluten free and vegan, but I promise nothing is,” she said. “So far I’ve had a lot of acceptance from the Liberty Hill community and I’m excited to keep coming up with new items to share with them.”

For more information or to place an order, visit libertyhillbakery.com or follow Liberty Hill Bakery on Instagram and Facebook.