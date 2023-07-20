Walter Gehricke didn’t know what to do. He was watching his 17-year-old son play basketball in an international tournament at the Round Rock Sports Center on Sunday, July 9, when the unthinkable happened. His son, also named Walter, got hit on the chin, which caused his teeth to bang together, breaking one tooth completely in half.

“When he got hit, his teeth banged together and he broke small pieces off four different teeth, but one of them was majorly broken—right in half,” Gehricke said. “That one went flying out, so I decided to go down to the court and find it. I put it in a little bottle with milk and then we were just trying to find someone who could help.”

That’s when Liberty Hill resident Tiffani Scott, who also owns Liberty Hill Pediatrics, came into the picture. Scott was also at the sports center for the basketball tournament.

“This guy walked up to me, and he was holding his son’s tooth in a water bottle [filled with milk],” Scott said. “He told me he didn’t know what to do, and asked if I knew anywhere he could take his son on a Sunday to get his tooth looked at.”

Gehricke and his family were visiting Round Rock for the Skyhook International Basketball Tournament from Carolina, Puerto Rico, and had no idea where they could go for emergency dental services.

“I told him I could text a friend to ask her advice on where to send him on a Sunday or if she thought he could wait until he got back home to Puerto Rico to get it fixed,” Scott said.

She texted her friend, Dr. Michelle West of West Family Dentistry in Liberty Hill, and West immediately sprang into action.

“I assumed Michelle would just write back with a quick response, but she went over and above that,” Scott said. “She asked for pictures of the broken tooth, so I went back into the sports center and found the dad and told him my friend wanted pictures of his son’s tooth. I sent them to her, and she said he needed to get taken care of right away or he could lose the tooth.”

Right away, West suggested the family drive to her office in Liberty Hill so she could personally help them with the broken tooth.

“I don’t know any dentists that are open on Sundays and emergency rooms are not typically equipped for things like that, but I knew from the picture it was an urgent matter,” West said. “The faster he was seen, the better the outcome was going to be. I just told them, ‘Give me 30 minutes.’ When I got there, this boy reminded me a lot of my oldest son. I told his dad if I was far away from home and my son got hurt, I would hope someone would be willing to help him. I knew they were far away and didn’t know what to do, and I didn’t want him to be in pain.”

Gehricke said he doesn’t know what he would have done if he didn’t run into Scott, who then introduced him to West.

“I saw Tiffani walking by, and I decided to ask her if she was from the area and if she knew anyone who could help,” he said. “My wife was desperate because my son’s tooth was broken, but we were out of our territory and didn’t know what to do. Now I know they were both angels of God sent to us.”

Once they arrived at West Family Dentistry, West got to work on the broken tooth.

“She not only fixed the tooth, but she straightened it out to the point where in the future he will not bang his teeth together again if this happens again,” Gehricke said. “My son is going into his senior year of high school and playing basketball. She went above and beyond.”

Gehricke said his son hasn’t had any pain since his tooth was fixed. The tooth hasn’t changed color or given him any other sensitivities, either. Gehricke and his wife, Jackeline Irizarry, are still amazed at the kindness West showed their family.

“She just told us not to worry and that she had kids of her own and knew what we were feeling in that moment,” Gehricke said. “I told her we had insurance but didn’t know if it would work outside of Puerto Rico, and she said, ‘Don’t worry, just pay it forward.’ It was really amazing because she didn’t have a reason to do that. She was just a good person who was willing to help somebody out. I’m never going to forget that. It was so much more than just attending to our son.”

Ultimately, West said she’s just grateful she was available that afternoon because not only was it the right thing to do, but she was also happy to help.

“The family was super sweet and gracious and very thankful,” she said. “If you have the ability and the opportunity to help someone, just do it. It made my day, and it only took a few hours.”

Fittingly, West was just named “Best Dentist” in The Independent’s annual “Best of Liberty Hill” balloting for 2023. Scott said she wanted West to be recognized for this act of kindness because she did it from her heart without expecting any recognition or attention.

“If everybody would just do one kind deed a day without telling anybody about it, think what a wonderful place this would be,” Scott said. “It could be as simple as opening a door for someone or complimenting their hair without expecting a reward.”