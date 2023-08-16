Since he was young, Sidney Hawkins has been planning, drawing and dreaming of building a boat.

Now, after four years of hard work and trials, that dream has come to life. However, Hawkins didn’t just build any boat--he built one that runs entirely from green energy.

“My mom said I’ve been drawing this boat since I was 6 years old,” Hawkins said. “I’ve always been attracted to the sea, and I just love being out on the ocean.”

The 30-foot boat is made entirely of plywood, epoxy resins and fiberglass cloth, and has no engine. This means the boat does not need fuel, which can be helpful in times of hurricane relief or fuel shortages. Hawkins said along with animal rescue, his biggest goal for the boat is to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

“When you go swimming, look at all the cans and fish that were killed by plastics,” Hawkins said. “It’s just this domino effect of ecology and economics. It messes up peoples’ sport fishing and commercial fishing. People just don’t think about the little things. The trash that just blew down the road in Texas ends up in Miami--things like that.”

Hawkins gained an interest in ocean conservation when he lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and saw three coral reefs die within 20 years. He said changes like this start to mess up the rest of the ecology.

“Water is constantly recycling,” Hawkins said. “And eventually, you end up drinking it in some way or showering with it. It affects you.”

Hawkins’ daughter Veronica Frascati said her father’s project has already made an impact in her children’s views on ocean conservation.

“I’m excited for [my kids] to go out on the boat and go actually clean up trash,” Frascati said. “My son is 9 and he wants to get his captain’s license, so I’m excited for him. But they can get all this with Grandpa on a home-built boat.”

Last week, game wardens approved Hawkins’ design and structure for the boat, so it is clear to be in the water.

“That’s something too, it's uniquely American," Hawkins said. “We’re allowed to build something like that, and there’s a process for your idea to become street legal or water legal, whereas in many countries, that’s an impossibility.”

The last dilemma for the project is finding a trailer that will hold the boat to transport it to the coast.

“We can find a way to fundraise or get a loan, but it’s just finding one that fits the boat that is not possible,” Frascati said.

Hawkins is accepting donations to help finish his big undertaking and make his dreams come to life. He said once he can find a trailer for the boat, he will be on the water as soon as possible.

“It’s about trial, and trying ideas, which used to be a real American virtue,” Hawkins said. “I would say if you have any big dreams, just try it.”

For more information on Hawkins' project or to make a donation, visit Fundraiser by Sid Hawkins : Donate for Clean Oceans and a Healthy Planet (gofundme.com).