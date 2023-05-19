A Liberty Hill youth pastor is getting ready to take the stage Saturday night for a chance to win a national singing competition called Hallelujah Auditions—and $20,000.

Hunter Behrman, who has been serving as the youth pastor at New Life Church for about five years, grew up singing in church and has been a performer his entire life.

“My parents raised me in church and stuck me on stage as soon as they could,” he said. “We used to sing at a big church in Ohio when I was a kid, and one Sunday they had six services. I had to sing at all six. By the last one, I was so tired that they stuck me on a stool and I fell asleep on it with the microphone in my hand. I was 5 or 6 years old.”

Since then, Berhman has used his musical talents to sing for various church congregations, including at New Life, and when his mother sent him the ad for the Hallelujah Auditions, he felt like he needed to put himself out there.

“I felt like God was leading me to do it, so we drove up to Iowa (where all the rounds of competition are held) and I auditioned,” he said. “I had to submit a live audition, a recorded audition and then audition in person with a few thousand other people. They narrowed it down from there to a few hundred, and then I was chosen as one of the top 10.”

Behrman said being in the top 10 of the “Christian-style American Idol” competition is exciting in itself, but if he does happen to win the $20,000, he plans on using his winnings to purchase the equipment he needs to write and produce his own music.

“That’s a lot of money to win, but it’s nothing if I don’t use it right,” he added.

Behrman will be performing a song called “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake at the competition, which will be live streamed from Burlington, Iowa.

Hallelujah Auditions is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to be a resource for musicians and worship leaders, as well as a live vocal performance competition. The mission of the organization is to provide “a platform for inspirational artists and musicians to use their God-given talents and abilities to share their gift with the world,” according to the organization’s website.

New Life Church, located at 1015 N. US Hwy. 183, will be hosting an event Saturday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. with the live stream for the community. Food will be provided, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time for voting purposes. To purchase tickets and learn more about the competition, visit www.hallelujahaudition.com.