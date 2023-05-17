Caitlin Leos has always had a green thumb. Both her front porch and her backyard greenhouse can attest to that, as they are both filled with lush, green, healthy plants.

For a long time, the Liberty Hill resident, who resides across the street from Liberty Hill Elementary on Main Street (Loop 332), would share her “plant babies” that she propagated via Facebook Marketplace and through word of mouth, but a couple of weeks ago, she decided to create a plant co-op.

She found a couple of plant stands, created a sign and set up the co-op next to the street in her front yard with some of her own plants. The “Share the Love Plant Co-op” has since taken off, with the community Facebook page she created to go along with it already gaining 165 members.

“The idea is you bring plants to leave, and then you take something else home with you,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be one for one, it’s just the idea of sharing and being able to share different plants with our neighbors.”

So far, Leos has had several people stop by to drop off plants, including one person who dropped off a decorative table with a drawer, which she is now using to store seeds and popsicle sticks so people can label the plants they leave, making it easier for future owners to look up the plants and how to care for them.

“People can leave gardening supplies, bird feeders, planters—whatever they think fits,” Leos added. “I’ve seen a lot of people stopping by during the day, and it’s nice because when I come out to manage it, people will stop and it’s a great way to meet new people and meet neighbors who have common interests.”

Leos added that the Facebook page has grown quickly, with a lot of people using it as a resource to ask gardening questions.

“It’s just a great way to share with each other,” she said. “It’s one of those things that brings me joy. To see everyone else loving it so much and to see the interaction has been awesome.”

Leos plans on keeping the co-op running through the fall, and if it continues in popularity, she will set it up again next year. The co-op is available all day every day, she said, unless the weather is bad. In that case, she will move the co-op to her covered porch to protect the plants.

The plant co-op is located at 1303 Main Street (Loop 332) in downtown Liberty Hill. For more information on the co-op or to join the Facebook group, visit facebook.com/groups/965281021162911.