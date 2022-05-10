Jacob Sanchez and Ket Vora launched their food truck in September, and already it has gained local popularity as it was voted Best Food Truck for 2022 by the readers of The Independent.

The couple’s unique take on authentic dishes is what draws customers in and keeps them coming back, said Vora, who has created most of the recipes for their menu.

“We are keeping things authentic with a twist,” she said. “For example, our street tacos have an authentic Laotian stuffing, but we put it into a tortilla and turn it into a taco. It’s innovative and fitting to more people’s palates like that.”

Vora uses her Laotian heritage as well as Sanchez’ Mexican heritage to create the food truck’s menu. Popular items include brisket fried rice, beef, egg rolls, Thai tea, Lao Mec tacos and street tacos.

The pair decided to open a food truck after figuring out they were on to something when they started creating unique dishes at home and for family.

“We were at my mom’s house cooking, and Ket made some chicken thighs the Lao way, and she made a salsa the Lao way to put on the chicken,” Sanchez said. “We were all sitting down eating it and it was so good. Everything she has made is so delicious.”

Vora said it was that recipe, coupled with another recipe she created using leftovers, that helped them decide to move forward with opening the food truck.

“Jacob had made brisket, and I had made fried rice, and we had leftovers of both,” Vora said. “I don’t like to throw anything away, so I decided to combine the two, make it spicy, and bring it to work to share.”

Vora, who also owns local nail salon Absolute Nails—and won best nail technician for 2022—has one of her salon employees to thank for naming the rice dish. After sharing her dish with a few clients and co-workers, one of her most discerning co-workers told her the rice wasn’t good—it was damn good, and their damn good rice dish was born.

Sanchez and Vora also worked together to create the name and logo for their food truck. Lao Mec is short for Laotian-Mexican, which are the cultural influences they use to create their authentic recipes. The logo, a three headed elephant wearing a sombrero and hold maracas, also represents both of their heritages. The couple designed and drew the logo together.

“Laos was taken over by communists, but the three-headed elephant was on the flag prior to that. Laos and Thailand used to be one country, and it was known as the land of the million elephants,” Vora said. “Anybody who is Lao knows the three headed elephant represents freedom. To spice it up, we added the sombreros and maracas.”

Because they are still so new to the food truck industry, both Sanchez and Vora have a lot more they want to do with their business in the future.

“We are new—we just started,” Sanchez said. “I’m not going to lie, it was rough in the beginning, and we’ve done a lot of learning about truck repairs and replacing parts, and trial and error with different food, but we love it. There’s a lot we can do in the future to change things up and keep creating new recipes.”

Lao Mec Kitchen comes to Liberty Hill the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.in the Higginbotham Brothers parking lot. On the weekends, the truck can be found at The Granary in Jarrell. For more information, visit facebook.com/Lovelaomec.