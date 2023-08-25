For Liberty Hill resident JoAnn Swahn, a lifetime of personal experiences, stories from her ancestors and the desire to put pen to paper were the catalysts that prompted her to write “Shaping Shannon,” a historical fiction novel about a strong-willed woman determined to control her own destiny.

“A lot of the early stuff in the book when it talks about Shannon’s early life, that tracks accurately to my background,” Swahn said.

Swahn was born and raised in the Austin area. As a young adult, she was afforded a lot of fascinating jobs and job opportunities, she said.

“I was seriously involved in the world of tennis in Lakeway; I played professional tennis and loved it,” she said. “As for my career, I went into the hotel business and made that my main career. When I was in my early 40s, I was promoted and moved to New York to work at the corporate headquarters of the hotel company. We went from one property to over 30 during the time I was there, and my field was always in the marketing and business development area, so I traveled extensively.”

Swahn said a lot of her travels took her to countries in Europe, like France, England, Germany, Italy and Spain, which was both a career and personal building experience.

“Once I finished my career, I moved back home to Texas to be with my mom, who was in the final stages of her life,” she said. “I moved back in 2007 and bought a home in Liberty Hill.”

During that time, Swahn started a consulting company offering marketing services to nonprofits. She fully retired in 2017—but found that she missed writing.

“My work always put me in areas where in needed to write, whether it was public relations or business plans,” she said. “I never believed I was creative enough to write a fiction book, but I always harbored a desire to do it.”

Fast forward to 2020, when COVID hit, and Swahn said she was challenged by a family member to write the book she’d always wanted to write.

“I had no excuse,” she said. “I had no reason to say I was too busy, so I set myself a goal to write and finish a book in a year. Well, two years and four months later, I finally finished it and had it published.”

Swahn said the creative process of writing a book was challenging, exciting and frustrating all the same time. She even ripped up her book halfway through and started over because she didn’t like the direction it was going in. But eventually, in May 2022, her book was published.

Swahn always had an idea of the kind of book she wanted to write—not necessarily an autobiography, but a fictional account of some of the things that happened during her life.

“I also wanted to go back to how my grandparents immigrated here from Sweden,” she said. “Plus, my maternal family came by wagon train from Tennessee and settled in Texas. I wanted to write about that generation and what struggles they went through being poor with different backgrounds. I also liked to look historically at the years and the major milestones they witnessed during those times, like a hurricane in Galveston in 1909, World War I, the Spanish flu, the Great Depression.”

As she wrote, Swahn imagined the experiences her ancestors must have had to survive during those times.

“I used all real stories, and then fictionalized them a lot to make them interesting,” she said.

Swahn has always been fascinated by what really makes a person’s character—whether that’s heredity and genetics or life experiences and environment.

“With Shannon I wanted to explore that fully and go back to her ancestry and what impact that may or may not have had on her character,” she said. “I wanted to see how that shaped her destiny in a good or negative way, and then what she could do just by her own determination. Shannon is a very complex character—very strong willed and determined—who decided to defy her background and upbringing and carve her own destiny.”

Much of her inspiration came from an uncle, who Swahn said was a gifted artist and true cowboy.

“He was a storyteller, and he lived with me for a while,” she said. “He came for a visit and stayed three years. He would tell stories and paint from memory. I wrote down a lot of his stories, which I think were mostly true tales. But that’s the beauty of fiction, it doesn’t have to be true.”

Swahn said she loves talking to book clubs, and every time a book club has read it, they’ve really enjoyed it, which has been encouraging for her, and may help to convince her to write another book.

“There is a possibility I might continue Shannon’s story,” she said. “If I take from this book, which I’m thinking about doing with one of the characters, I will need to spend a good bit of time in South Africa. I’ve been to Africa, but never to South Africa. I have a strong personal connection to it, as my very best friend that the book is dedicated to is South African, and we had a friendship that lasted 50 years before she passed away. I have this affinity for South Africa, so I know I’ll get there one day.”

Swahn said ultimately, writing a book wasn’t just about the writing. She spent nearly a year researching Swedish immigrants, Texas history and South African culture for her book.

“Just getting all those pieces lined up accurately to fold into the story was an interesting process,” she said. “Certainly, the writing part is the most fun part, and then editing was not as much fun and very arduous.”

"Shaping Shannon" was published by Treaty Oak Publishers and is available to purchase online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and many other major book retailers. The Liberty Hill Public Library also has copies of the book available to check out.

To get in touch with Swahn, email joannswahn@gmail.com.