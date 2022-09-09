For the 45th year, the communities of Oatmeal and Bertram hosted the Labor Day weekend Oatmeal Festival.

The festival included lots of small-town fun but also it raised funds for youth scholarships and community enhancement. There were lots of events including a barbecue dinner with live music, Miss Oatmeal Pageant and live cake auction in Oatmeal on Sept 2, and the festival continued on Saturday with multiple events including the “Run for Your Oats” 5K race, a horse trail ride from Oatmeal to Bertram, an Oatmeal bakeoff, a pet parade, the grand parade with floats. A street dance Saturday night featured live music by openers Bubba Cox and Aces Only and headliner country artist Curtis Grimes.

President of the Oatmeal Festival, John Baladez says this year’s parade had 60 participants on the floats and included 300 other parade members. Luckily, there was good weather for the festivities and the Escondido Horse riders, always a highpoint of the festival, began the parade. The Bertram girls “Pony League” 2021 South Zone Softball World Series Champions were also involved in the procession.

"We had 60 vendors for this year’s festival including all kinds of arts/crafts, wine, canned goods, soaps and beer. We also had a Kids Zone with rides and a rock wall to climb,” Baladez said.

There were plenty of contests on Saturday including an oatmeal bakeoff. Stephanie Fitzsimmons, director of the oatmeal bakeoff said the winner wins a first or second place ribbon and bragging rights all over town for their tasty oatmeal creations. Baked categories included cakes, cookies, bread, bars and pies.

“We had lots of kids contribute baked items in this year’s bakeoff contest. It’s great to see our young people participating,” said Fitzsimmons.

Junior First Place winners were Chloe Robertson, Molly Rahan, Ethan Stries and Andy Ray. The Grand Champion was Junior Chloe Robertson for her “Famous Peach crisp.” Bakeoff contributor Kay Behrens won first place ribbons for Senior Bars, Senior Bread, Senior Pie and Senior cookies.

Sharon Blomquist, bakeoff judge, said she truly enjoyed judging all the tasty oatmeal treats.

”It was my first year and first time to ever be a judge and I really enjoyed it, plan on being involved in this for many years to come,” she said.

Thirty-two young ladies competed in the annual pageant. Pageant winners were Charleigh Torn, Miss Itsy Bitsy Oatmeal; River Powell, Miss Little bit of Oatmeal; Payton Rozasky, Miss Oatmeal Muffin; Gracy Robison, Miss Oatmeal Muffin; Miss Oatmeal Princess Kinley Sartain; and crowned Miss Oatmeal Queen was Avery Meridith.

Grand Parade Float winners were First Place, The City of Bertram; Second Place, The Vaughan Family; and Third Place, First Baptist Church of Bertram.

Baladez estimated attendance at 1,500 people.

“The weather was on our side, it rained around 5:00 PM but we got that cleaned up quick and the evening’s street dance was also an amazing fun filled evening. All in all, we consider this year’s Oatmeal festival to be a huge success.”