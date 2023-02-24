Four decades ago, a group of young musicians were inspired to form a band that would carry on the tradition of the likes of Roy Rogers and Gene Autry in spreading the genre of Western music.

Fast forward to today and Riders in the Sky are still going strong in bringing their unique brand of music to audiences across America.

The quartet – which consists of guitarist Ranger Doug, bassist Too Slim, fiddler Woody Paul and accordianist Joey the Cowpolka King – will appear at the historic Globe Theatre in Bertram on March 9.

According to Ranger Doug, there is a distinct difference between Western and country, despite the fact some might confuse the two.

“Western is usually sunny and optimistic,” said Doug. “Seems like a lot of country songs are about feeling sorry for yourself.”

The band got its name not long after its inception when it found a copy of an album by The Sons of the Pioneers – one of the original Western groups – entitled “Riders in the Sky” and the rest has been a considerable part of music history.

Riders in the Sky are certainly no strangers to the spotlight, having played over 7,200 shows over the past 44 years and have released 41 albums, the latest of which is entitled “40 Years The Cowboy Way.”

In addition, the band has carved out a lasting existence in movies and television over the years, the highlight of which was a song called “Woody's Roundup” in the movie “Toy Story 2” and a pair of albums produced for Disney that both won Grammy awards.

Most people are familiar with the song from the 1999 Pixar animated classic, but not necessarily with its origins, said Doug.

“When we announce the song, there are usually gasps from the audience,” he said. “They're like 'These are the guys that did that song?'”

Doug said he was enamored early on by the sound of Western music.

“As a kid who was only five years old at the time, it just sounded so vivid to me,” he said. “Besides, I couldn't comprehend at that point in my life what a broken heart was.”

The night before the band performs in Bertram, it will be on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee – the famous venue that serves as the mecca of country music – and an organization it has been a part of since 1982.

“Back then, we were doing something different,” said Doug. “Something nobody else was doing.”

Despite the prestige of playing at much larger, more well-known concert halls, Doug said he still prefers the more intimate setting of places like the Globe.

“I like it because the proximity of the audience is much closer,” he said. “You can really focus on the people up front.”

Riders in the Sky delivers its melodic, harmonious sound without the benefit of electric instruments, which will sometimes confuse stage technicians, said Doug.

“They'll ask us where we plug in,” he said. “So, we tell them 'We don't.'”

In addition to their musical prowess, the Riders incorporate comedy skits into their performances, an element of entertainment that harks back to an earlier time, closer to when Western music first made its mark on the American landscape in the 1930s.

“Back then, all of the acts had some kind of comedy,” said Doug. “We're keeping an American tradition alive.”

Doug added it's critical for them to maintain a style of entertainment that reaches all ages.

“It's always been important for us to have a family show,” he said. “I think we have a wide appeal and are a lot of fun.”

Speaking of which, the band is looking forward to its local tour stop in the Lone Star State, said Doug.

“We love to play Texas,” he said. “Because people there get it.”

More information about the show, including tickets, can be found at globetheatretx.com.