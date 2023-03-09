Gardening has long been a favorite pastime for outdoor enthusiasts and foodies alike, but as the pressures of the big city push into the rural oasis Liberty Hill was once known as, finding a place to garden isn’t as easy as it used to be.

While some area residents have the land and means to garden on their own, others aren’t so fortunate. That’s why some of Liberty Hill’s subdivisions have created a way to overcome that, through establishing community gardens for residents to harvest from throughout the growing season or plots to rent and grow whatever they’d like.

Orchard Ridge

Orchard Ridge, located just off State Highway 29 in Liberty Hill, has two types of community gardens that were established in 2016 when the subdivision opened.

The first is the Founder’s Garden, which offers residents individual garden boxes they can rent and use to grow whatever fruits, vegetables or herbs they’d like. Medium boxes go for $50 a year, while large boxes go for $75 a year. An on-site shed provides gardening tools for residents to use, and water spigots are located near each box.

The second is a true community garden, which the community association plants each year for all Orchard Ridge residents to pick and choose from. That garden is free for residents to harvest from, and is maintained by the community’s landscape company.

In 2022, the community launched a garden club for kids in the Founder’s Garden by donating three garden boxes and the literal seed money for supplies and seeds for the kids to get started.

Eric Allen, the community manager for Orchard Ridge through Capital Consulting Management Company, said more than 30 families participated in the club, and together the kids grew broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, collard greens and rhubarb.

“Through the club we have been able to teach kids how to garden and why you should garden,” he said. “We teamed up with the Liberty Hill Garden Club to teach our volunteers how to teach the kids. As long as I continue to have volunteers, we will continue that program. It was a big hit.”

In the community garden, each year has a theme tied to it. In 2022, it was an herb garden, with 12 different herbs planted for residents to pick as they needed. The year before that, it was a salsa garden, complete with tomatoes, peppers and herbs. That garden was really popular, Allen said, which is why the salsa garden will be back in 2023.

“We’re hoping to do a salsa-making contest this year to inspire folks to utilize the garden more,” he added.

In addition to the gardens, Orchard Ridge fittingly has a orchard of fruit trees as well, including peaches, figs and pomegranates. The subdivision also grows blackberries and olives.

“We are still recovering from the freeze of 2021, which wiped out a lot of our trees, but we will be replacing what we lost this coming year,” Allen said. “When things are ripe for the picking, our landscape team notifies me and we send out a community email to go pick what’s ripe.”

Orchard Ridge has 780 homes, and the subdivision is totally built out. Not all homes are occupied yet, but all are under contract.

Rancho Sienna

The community garden at Rancho Sienna, one of Liberty Hill’s more established subdivisions along Ronald Reagan Boulevard, was founded in 2014 when the first residents moved in.

Spring Sullivan, community association manager for the Rancho Sienna Community Association through Goodwin & Company, said the garden has 10 plots available to residents, which they are able to rent annually.

“We are in the process of getting a committee together to revamp our community garden, because some people have held onto their gardening plot for years, and we have a long wait list,” she said. “We are going to revamp it to where we are allowing the homeowners through a lottery system to enter and participate in it, and that way we can have even more people involved in the community gardening aspect.”

Once the committee is formed, Sullivan said she also plans to create a program for children to learn more about gardening and what can be planted in different seasons.

“We are excited to change it up this year so that even more people in the community can utilize the garden plots,” Sullivan said. “We want kids to be able to participate and learn from it. I see it being really awesome.”

Rancho Sienna currently has 1,536 rooftops, with more coming online this year.