For Liberty Hill resident James “Red” Sims, cigars are so much more than just a pastime.

It’s about the nuances of the tobacco leaves, the way they’re rolled and the flavors they emit.

Sims, owner of Red’s Smoke Shop, served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and he’d smoke cigars as a way to decompress after missions while being deployed.

“When I retired, I was thinking about opening a cigar lounge, but my wife said, ‘Why be in just one location? Why not open a mobile smoke shop?’” he said.

Like they say, the rest was history.

At first, Sims started selling other brands of cigars, but wanted to be able to sell his own brand with his own label. He took a cigar rolling class from a master roller from Cuba, who taught him the techniques and nuances of cigar rolling and how to appreciate what goes into making cigars, he said.

Sims’ wife, CJ, is from Houston, and he grew up in Detroit. He came to Texas by way of the Army.

“My first duty station was Fort Hood in 1997,” he said. “I went to a lot of different places, but then came back to Fort Hood in the end.”

Though they’ve only lived in Liberty Hill for about a year, they’ve already made it home. Before moving to Liberty Hill, they lived in Leander and San Marcos.

Sims got started in the world of cigars by educating people about them and how they are unique. He hopes in the future to use his rolling skills to train other cigar rollers.

“We have a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s exciting to be able to share the craft with others. It’s especially fun talking to the novice smokers and giving them suggestions on what their first cigar should be.”

Sims said the creation of a cigar is really an art form. Everything about a cigar can be customized.

“I love telling people about the construction of the cigar,” he said. “What’s in the cigar itself, the type of fillers, what the wrapper is made of, how to cut the cigar so it doesn’t unravel while you’re smoking. There’s even a proper way to light a cigar.”

Currently, Sims has a trailer he can travel with to go to events and private parties, but he also does a lot of pop-up events.

“We have done everything from motorcycle events and golf tournaments to corporate events, festivals, private parties and fundraisers,” he said. “We bring the party to the people. If you have a cigar lounge, you have to wait for the people to come to you, but if you go to the people, they feel more comfortable asking questions and are more willing to try it if they’ve never smoked before.”

Education on cigars is an important piece of Sims’ business, he said.

“We always try to start people off with something mild so it’s a pleasant experience, and then we’ll educate them with tips like if you’re going to smoke a cigar, make sure you eat first, and you don’t want a cigar that’s too long because you may not have time to smoke it,” Sims said.

Sims’ wife enjoys educating ladies who may be interested in trying cigars.

“That’s another thing about going out in public,” he said. “She’s a cigar smoker, and she can give her view on cigar smoking and make recommendations on which ones the ladies should try.”

Bringing the cigars to the people also gives customers the opportunity to see how cigars are made, as Sims will roll them on site in front of customers.

Besides cigar rolling and hosting events, Red’s Smoke Shop also offers a cigar concierge bar service, self-serve cigar bar kits, custom cigar bands and cigar 101 classes.

Though he’s happy with his mobile trailer for now, Sims said in a few years, he’d consider opening up a brick-and-mortar location.

“For now, I love being out amongst people and going to different places,” he said. “This way I get to experience people from all different backgrounds.”

Sims said ultimately, his company’s mission is to provide premium products, education, community support and a unique experience for customers.

For more information on Red’s Smoke Shop, visit www.redssmokeshop.com.