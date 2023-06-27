The North Shore of Lake Travis in Travis County is known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreational activities and relaxed way of life.

Only 40 minutes from Liberty Hill, it’s the perfect place to spend a day without having to travel far—plus, there’s plenty of local places to enjoy a delicious meal, shop for unique finds and take in breathtaking views.

Arkansas Bend Park

One of the best places to check out the beauty of the North Shore is at Arkansas Bend Park (a $5 fee to enter the park is required).

The park is a tranquil oasis that offers stunning views of the lake, rugged hiking trails, and abundant wildlife. One of the main attractions of Arkansas Bend Park is its expansive 300-acre nature preserve.

The preserve is home to a diverse range of plant and animal life, including several endangered and threatened species.

During our visit, we saw several species of lizards and heard a lot of different birds singing their tunes.

Visitors can explore the preserve on foot via the many hiking trails that wind through the park. In addition to hiking, Arkansas Bend Park offers plenty of opportunities for water-based activities including swimming, boating and fishing.

The park has several boat ramps and dock facilities, making it easy for visitors to launch their boats and spend a day on the lake. Anglers can try their luck at catching bass, catfish and a variety of other fish species that inhabit the waters of Lake Travis.

For those who prefer to stay on land, Arkansas Bend Park has several picnic areas and open spaces where visitors can relax and enjoy a picnic lunch or a game of Frisbee (the park does also have a disc golf course). If you have children, find a picnic table near the playground, which is quite impressive and expansive and earned a vote of 10 out of 10 from my kids.

The best part about Arkansas Bend Park is its remote location—the lack of crowds made our visit serene and tranquil—where we could spend as much time as we wanted exploring the natural surroundings without encountering many other people.

Learn more here: parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/arkansas-bend.

Lake Travis

Driving through the small towns on the north side of Lake Travis like Lago Vista and Jonestown will have you feeling like you’re in a lakeside resort community—and for all intents and purposes, you really are. Water-based activities are king at North Shore. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities including boating, kayaking and swimming.

Boating is one of the most popular pastimes in the area, thanks to sections of Lake Travis like Devil’s Cove that provide great swimming spots for hot summer days. If you don’t have a boat, that’s okay. The North Shore is full of boat rental companies that will rent boats to you, and some, like Liquid Thrillz out of Point Venture, will deliver the boat to the dock of your choice.

If boating isn’t your thing, try stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking. Viking Ship Kayak Rentals is a mobile company that services the North Shore. The company will deliver and pick up all the equipment, and even teach you how to use it if it’s your first time on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

Learn more here: liquidthrillz.com and www.vikingshipkayakrentals.com.

Lone Star Helicopters

Steven and Jennifer Bush are the brains behind Lone Star Helicopters, which is the perfect way to see the beauty of Lake Travis from a new perspective.

The couple started their business in 2014 training pilots and offering brokerage services, but about a year ago, launched the tour side of the business.

Since then, customers have been able to get a bird’s eye view of Lake Travis and the surrounding areas by booking tours with Lone Star.

Steven Bush said tours can basically be catered to whatever customers want to see, but most people enjoy flying over the Hill Country lakes, including Mansfield Dam. Others enjoy seeing Austin from above and learning where celebrities have homes or where historical events occurred.

“I’m a huge history buff, so I’ll point out different points of interest and talk about the history of the area as we fly over,” he said. “If we go over downtown Austin, I’ll show you downtown, the University of Texas, Pennybacker Bridge, Mount Bonnell, The Domain and the new Q2 stadium. It’s a great way to see all of Austin. Flying through downtown is pretty breathtaking.”

The Bushes said the tours are suitable for young kids, the elderly and everyone in between. The helicopters can hold up to three people, along with the pilot.

“If you want something exciting or fun to do to get the lay of the land and see everything that Austin and the North Shore of Lake Travis has to offer, then this is a pretty amazing way to do it,” Steven Bush said. “It’s really the next level of adventure.”

Learn more at www.lonestarheli.com.

Dining/Shopping

The North Shore has a variety of restaurants with menus catering to different tastes and preferences, along with a variety of small shops and businesses offering unique pro-ducts and services.

Personal restaurant favorites include the Lucky Rabbit in Jonestown and Captain Pete’s Boathouse in Point Venture.

At the Lucky Rabbit, eat outside if you can. An electric backyard, including a 1950s school bus that has been upcycled into the patio bar, is worth checking out. The food and drinks are equally worth it.

For an appetizer, I’d go with the chips and lone star green chili queso, and for a meal, choose the chipotle chicken Caesar salad.

Naturally, all the drinks on the menu have a nod to rabbits, bunnies and the like, and every single one I’ve tried is flavorful and delicious in its own way.

If you happen to stop by Lucky Rabbit later in the day, live music will be taking place on stage, which is a great way to stay entertained during a tasty meal.

Captain Pete’s Boathouse is a floating restaurant, which in and of itself makes it a place worth visiting.

Add to that the giant catfish that live underneath the restaurant waiting for scraps of your meal, and you’ve got a place that kids (and their parents) will find extremely cool.

The menu is well rounded, with salads, burgers and hot dogs on board, and everything is delicious, making it easy to please everyone in the family.

Shopping in the North Shore can be a lot of fun, if you know where to look.

If you need a sweet treat after visiting a restaurant, check out The Candy Bar Lago, which is a full-service candy store that most children’s dreams are made of.

Candy Bar also serves gourmet ice creams, fruit smoothies and shaved ice.

Other shops worth checking out include The Wild Navy, a women’s clothing boutique, and tARTbyTARA, a store that specializes in apothic home and bath items, meditation candles and crystal décor pieces.

Learn more here: www.luckyrabbitbar.com; www.captainpetesboathouse.com;

thecandybaratx.com; thewildnavy.com; and tartbytara.com.