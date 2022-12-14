Friday night at The Globe Theatre will be full of Christmas cheer for a good cause when Texas singer/songwriter William Beckmann takes the stage.

Beckmann, a 27-year-old Del Rio native, is stopping in Bertram on an eight-night tour across Texas to benefit the community of Uvalde, which is still rebuilding after a mass shooting at a local elementary school last May.

“The idea for this tour came to me four or five months ago,” Beckmann said. “I grew up in Del Rio, which is just two towns over from Uvalde. I feel very tied to the community and after the tragedy there I knew I had to do something to bring attention and awareness to the town. I decided to make a Christmas tour and call it ‘Las Posadas,’ which is the Mexican tradition of Christmas caroling that takes place in the days leading up to Christmas.”

All VIP package sales as well as net tour proceeds from Beckmann’s 2022 Las Posadas Tour: Hope For Uvalde will be donated to the Just Keep Livin' Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund, which supports families with grief counseling and other needs.

“The show itself will be completely different than anything I’ve ever done,” Beckmann said. “I will be singing Christmas songs, as well as a few American standards from singers like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Elvis. There will also be a portion of the show where my band will step away and I’ll play guitar and sing my songs that everybody that follows me will recognize. This is more of a jazz crooner type of show. Once the holidays are over, I’ll put my cowboy boots back on and get back to what I ordinarily do.”

Beckmann has been playing the guitar, piano and harmonica for years—mostly self-taught save for a few childhood lessons—and singing since he was very young. He played music a lot as a kid to keep himself entertained on his family’s cattle ranch and stuck with it through adulthood. Beckmann graduated with a degree in music business from Belmont University in Nashville in 2017, and now splits his time living between San Antonio and Nashville.

“Music was always something I was passionate about,” he said. “I wasn’t as passionate about anything else. Even the sports I played I didn’t enjoy as much as music.”

Influenced by singers like George Straight and bands like The Eagles, Beckmann has used their music to inspire his own unique style. He also credits fellow Texas country singer Radney Foster for being his biggest mentor.

“He is the one who really molded me into who I am as an artist today,” Beckmann said.

When it comes to songwriting, Beckmann pulls inspiration from all over, whether its personal life experiences or stories he’s heard from other people.

“Some of my songs, for instance ‘In the Dark,’ is not about a particular individual,” he said. “It’s more about a combination of feelings I’ve had for different people throughout my life, like a big collage of different lines and verses. I honestly never know when the next song is coming or the inspiration is going to come to me, but that’s what is so cool about it. I approach songwriting from a very pensive place.”

Beckmann, who is bilingual and also performs some of his songs in Spanish, said growing up on the Mexican border prompted him to want to learn how to sing in the language.

“I always try to throw at least one or two songs in Spanish into a show,” he said. “People really like it because growing up on the border it was inevitable that most of my friends spoke Spanish growing up, and so did I, so I learned to sing in Spanish while I was learning to play guitar.”

Coming up in early 2023, Beckmann will be releasing a new album, performing at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and playing at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I also plan on playing a bunch of shows across Texas and expanding outside the borders of Texas,” he said. “I only toured a little bit before COVID, so it wasn’t until this past year I really got to tour and travel and introduce my music to people all over.”

Beckmann said the Las Posadas tour has the potential to become a yearly tradition.

“It’s for a good cause and I’m really hoping to make a difference,” he said. “And even if not, we will make sure we come back through Bertram to play again.”

For more information on Beckmann, visit www.williambeckmann.com. For more information on The Globe Theatre and upcoming shows, visit www.globetheatretx.com.