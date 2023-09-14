Not only is fall known for football season and holidays, but in Liberty Hill, it's also known for an event that truly embodies the community: SpiritFest.

Agape BBQ will host its third annual SpiritFest on Saturday, Sept. 16, with various worship bands, mouth-watering food and the hope to bring awareness to Unbound Now Austin, an organization dedicated to support survivors of human trafficking in Williamson County.

“I encourage those in the church community at large to just hear some really good worship music,” Agape BBQ Owner Lonnie Wendling said. “To be able to enjoy some food if they want, and build relationships with others within the community.”

Bands from churches, including Fellowship Church, Selah Hills, Antioch, Life Church Youth Band, Preachers on the Radio and Royal Knaves, will play from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Each band is scheduled for an hour-and-a-half time slot.

“I’m hoping this year we’ll have a broader representation of the community at different times based on their personal availability,” Wendling said. “It gives people the opportunity to not only enjoy the music, but meet other people, get exposed to other churches and other worship bands.”

This year is particularly special because it is the first year SpiritFest is partnering with Unbound Now. Unbound Now has 12 locations around the world, one being in Williamson County. Liz Griffin, executive director of Unbound Now Austin, said the event is a great way to hear stories and help human trafficking victims begin the healing process.

“I wanted to connect with local businesses to let them know the work that we’re doing and see if they would be interested in supporting and partnering [with Unbound Now],” Griffin said. “And when I met with Agape BBQ, they mentioned SpiritFest, and their desire for it to not just bring the local community together, but also to be a cause for good.”

Wendling said the partnership was truly a gift from God as both Unbound Now and Agape BBQ have a mission to serve the community.

“God just led our hearts together,” Wendling said. “It gives [the community] an opportunity to learn more about not only the organization, but the general cause, and be able to get some educational insight. And, if they’re so led, to be able to give to that cause, and make a personal impact on something I think we all are recognizing as a major issue worldwide.”

Griffin said although human trafficking is a heavy topic, there are plenty of ways people can be involved for good. Unbound Now Austin offers opportunities for volunteering, supporting and becoming more aware, and SpiritFest is a great way to get started.

“I think there will be good music and good BBQ,” Griffin said. “Also, it’s an opportunity to learn about what is happening in Williamson County, not just about the issue, but really about how to become part of the solution.”

For more information on SpiritFest, visit Agape BBQ on Facebook.