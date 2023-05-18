Downtown Liberty Hill will transform into a whimsical and wonderful place for thousands of people to enjoy on May 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. and it promises to bring even more wonderment than in years past.

There will be live music on nearly every corner along Main Street, but the headliner for the evening is The Lonely Hearts Club (see page 14), a Beatles tribute band. That’s why it was only fitting for the whole festival to have a subtle Beatles theme all throughout, said Katie Amsler, director of community engagement and communications for the City of Liberty Hill.

“People can count the number of Beatles things they see,” she added. “We might have balloon art that has a Beatles theme, or a stilt walker that is reminiscent of a Beatles character, or maybe people will spot Yoko Ono walking around.”

As in past years, live artist demonstrations will also be a major part of the festival. Returning favorites, like the dirty car artist and ice sculptor will be back, as well as painters, chalk artists, a potter and a caricature artist, for a total of 15 different artists creating their work right in front of festivalgoers’ eyes.

The headlining artist this year, Dylan Sadiq, hails from New Jersey and goes by the moniker of The College Cuber. Sadiq creates unique mosaics from Rubik’s Cubes.

“He can solve the Rubik’s Cubes in about 10 seconds, and he’s going to let the audience help him create his mosaic by letting them place the cubes where they need to go,” Amsler said. “His piece of art will be Beatles themed as well.”

In addition to the live music and art, 43 vendors, including food and alcohol vendors, will also be part of the festival. Behind the Stubblefield Visitors Center will be the “Thirsty Lounge” where attendees can purchase beverages from the Thirsty Penguin and the Thirsty Mule. The Hoppy Hydrant will also be at Veterans Park selling beer. Parker’s, Hell or Highwater and the Whiskey Barrel Pub will also be open during the festival serving special menu items.

A Children’s Imagination Garden will give kids the opportunity to get artsy, too. Amsler said there will be an affirmation bracelet making station, a vintage guitar booth, a lantern making station and a hula hoop station. There will also be a drum circle and a face painter for kids.

Amsler said the ultimate goal with Whimsy & Wonder is to give attendees something incredible to see no matter where they are looking. Unique characters will be seen wandering throughout the festival, and downtown buildings will be “yarn bombed” with colorful yarn. At 8 p.m., Amsler said a special surprise for the crowd will take place on Main Street between the Stubblefield Visitors Center and City Hall.

“Everyone needs to be on alert around 8 p.m. because it’s going to be a fun surprise,” she added.

Amsler projects the festival will bring in about 3,000 people—similar to last year’s numbers. Entrance to the event is free, as is parking.

Pedicabs will be running in both directions on Main Street to transport attendees from parking lots to the festival. Parking is available at Liberty Hill Elementary, Cross Tracks Church, Fellowship Church, One Chapel, Lions Foundation Park and the LHISD Administration Office.

The Lions Club will collect canned food and cash donations for Operation Liberty Hill in front of Parker’s during the festival.

Visit www.experiencelhtx.com for more information.