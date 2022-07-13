Ms. Liberty Contest

Lea Goucher exchanged her Americana cowgirl hat for a shiny crown at the Liberty Hill Independence Day Spectacular on July 3 after being named Ms. Liberty for 2022.

Goucher didn’t attend the event planning to enter the contest, but when she and her 16-year-old granddaughter heard the announcement that anyone could enter to vie for the Ms. Liberty title, she talked her granddaughter into joining her on stage.

“This was my first time to ever go to the festival in Liberty Hill, and it was a spur of the moment thing,” Goucher said. “I love to dress up and I love holidays, and I told my granddaughter, ‘Hey, let’s go be in that contest.’ They said anybody could be in it, but I was the only grown woman that went up there. The way you win is by how many people clapped for you when you walk across the stage, and when I walked along the stage, I guess a lot of people cheered for the senior citizen of the group.”

Goucher, who just turned 60 earlier this year, said she’s never won any contest like this—including never having a crown put on her head or a sash across her chest—but it was a moment she’ll always value.

“Never have I been crowned a queen,” she said. “I would instill in young ladies to just do it—don’t be afraid to be in a contest. If you want to do it, just get up there. It doesn’t matter if you’re 60 years old.”

Watermelon Seed Spitting

Not everyone can say they’ve won a watermelon seed spitting contest, but there are at least two people in Liberty Hill who have what it takes and showed off their skills at the Liberty Hill Independence Day Spectacular.

In the adult division, Ryan Willard won with a seed-spitting distance of 45 feet and 6 inches. In the under 18 division, 14-year-old Gage Salinas won with an overall distance of 34 feet and 7 inches.

Salinas’ stepmother, Sarah Salinas, said she didn’t know Gage was planning on entering the contest, and didn’t even know to go watch him while it was happening.

“I didn’t know he had entered until I heard him being announced on the stage, and I was surprised,” she said. “He didn’t come up to us until afterwards. He hasn’t ever done any contest like this before. It was definitely a first, but he was very excited to win.”

Hot Dog Eating

Alex Chapman came to the Liberty Hill Independence Day Spectacular with one goal in mind: to win the hot dog eating contest for the second year in a row.

“Last year I was about to move to Liberty Hill and decided to start going to events in the area just to know what it was like, and I thought it’d be fun to enter the hot dog eating contest,” Chapman said. “I didn’t expect to win. But this year I had to come back and defend my title.”

Chapman scarfed down 10 hot dogs in this year’s contest—one more than he ate last year.

“I upped my game for this year,” he said. “I didn’t feel as bad as I did last year because I prepared a bit more this year, but it was like having a lead balloon in my stomach for a day or two.”

Chapman plans on returning to the contest again in 2023 to see if he can keep his winning streak going, but if he doesn’t win, he won’t be too upset.

“I will keep coming every year until I lose, but hopefully that’s next year or soon because I don’t know how many years I can do this to my body,” he said. “But I’ll always come back until I lose.”

Homemade Apple Pie

Karina Calderon used to detest apple pie, but you wouldn’t know that after learning she won first place at the Liberty Hill Independence Day Spectacular’s homemade apple pie contest.

“I didn’t grow up liking apple pie,” she said. “When I was 17, I went to Austin and studied pastry and what opened my eyes was that the things I didn’t like growing up were because I didn’t like the preparation of them.”

Calderon added that attending culinary school taught her that there are many different ways to prepare food and to bring out different flavor profiles—and because she didn’t like apple pie, that was a good dish to experiment with.

“I was passionate about getting it right,” she said. “I brought apple pies to the restaurant I worked at for my co-workers to try. The first one I made was disgusting, but after about five attempts I finally got it right.”

Calderon said the thing that sets her apple pie apart is that she cooks her apples down until all the juices come out.

“A lot of times for apple pie, you get the apples and let them sit in sugar and then drain the juice and cook the juice separately,” she said. “For me, I didn’t get a lot of the intense apple taste and sometimes the apples would be dry, so by cooking them down, all the apples are fully coated and caramelized and not dry. I get more apple flavor because of that.”

The second-place winner in the contest was Noelia Hernandez with her Apple Pie with a Twist, and the third-place winner was Kandy Chimento with her Delicious Dutch Apple Pie.

Try this year's winning Apple Pie recipes at home

First Place – Homemade Apple Pie

Crust:

1 pound flour

8 ounces butter

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. vinegar

Filling:

1 each granny smith, golden delicious, honey crisp apples

4 ounces butter

4 ounces sugar

4 ounces brown sugar

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. brandy

1 tsp. vanilla

Second Place – Apple Pie with a Twist

Ingredients:

1 9-inch homemade pie crust

Streusel:

2/3 cup flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

2/3 cup chopped pecans

8 Tbsp. cubed, cold butter

Filling:

Pinch of flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Dash of ginger

Dash of nutmeg

7 cups thinly sliced apples (use a variety)

Lemon juice

Fireball cinnamon whiskey

Directions:

Roll dough, flour and line pie pan. Chill until ready to use. Make streusel. Mix all together until it forms crumbly sand-like texture and chill until ready to use. Prepare flour, sugar and spices in bowl. Peel, cut and core apples; add lemon juice to prevent browning. Add Fireball and mix. Toss apples in sugar mix, evenly coating apples. Pour apple filling into prepared pad. Top with an even layer of streusel. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown and delicious. Allow to cool before serving.

Third Place – Delicious Dutch Apple Pie

6 large apples, peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup sugar

¼ cup flour

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

Stir apples into sugar mixture. Turn into pie crust.

Topping:

1 cup flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup firm butter

½ tsp. cinnamon

Mix until crumbly and sprinkle over pie. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes.