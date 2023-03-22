Seventh grader Amanda Pavia-Cosper got a taste of what municipal government is like when she spent the entire day on March 22 serving as the Mayor of Liberty Hill through its annual “Mayor for a Day” program.

Pavia-Cosper, who attends Liberty Hill Middle School, plays first chair trumpet in the symphonic band, sings soprano in the choir and is prepping to go to district for cross country, where she’ll compete in the 1600 and 2400 meter distances.

When the opportunity to try out for Mayor for a Day came up this year, she knew she had to apply. The application process included creating a presentation, meeting certain GPA requirements, getting two letters of recommendation and a character reference. Pavia-Cosper said she applied last year for the position of Mayor for a Day but came in as the runner up.

“Last year was very difficult not being able to choose her, but all of the candidates were so outstanding,” said Mayor Liz Branigan. “This year she wrote an essay that was very good and, in her interview, she was very poised. It was her turn this time.”

Pavia-Cosper said serving as the mayor for the day was very eye-opening for her.

“I learned it takes a lot of work and teamwork to run a city,” she said. “This has been a cool opportunity and a lot of fun. My favorite parts of the day are hard to choose between visiting the police department and learning parliamentary procedure with the city secretary.”

Pavia-Cosper added that touring the City’s new swimming pool, which is set to open Memorial Day weekend, was fun, too.

“I’m excited for it to open up,” she said. “I swim a lot, literally every chance I get, so I’m really glad we have a new pool in Liberty Hill to do that.”

Pavia-Cosper ended her day as mayor leading a mock city council meeting, which included three of her peers from LHMS serving as council members. The council members were Amelie Conforti, Adam Swindler and Brayden Rivera.

During the mock meeting, Pavia-Cosper oversaw calling the meeting to order and going through the items on the agenda, and even fielded a public comment. The agenda included discussing the addition of playground features at City Park, creating a food drive for the upcoming Whimsy & Wonder festival, and naming a “weird statue” inside the Stubblefield Building.

Though Pavia-Cosper said she had a great time serving as mayor, she doesn’t think she’ll pursue a career in government.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “This has been really interesting, so who knows, things might change, but both of my parents are teachers and that’s what I want to do, too.”

Pavia-Cosper’s parents are both on staff at Liberty Hill Elementary School. Lori Cosper serves as a school counselor and Lisa Pavia serves as a special education teacher.

“My main goal is to just get the best grades I can to get a scholarship for education into a good school,” she added. “That way, since both my parents are teachers and don’t get paid a lot, they don’t have to worry about not having enough money for me to go to college or paying off large college debts.”

Pavia-Cosper hopes more students will consider trying out for the Mayor for a Day role next year.

“It was a huge honor to come here and see how the city operates,” she said. “It was definitely worth it to come see everything they do—and to skip school for a day, of course.”