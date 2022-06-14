Kendra Cofer is a strong believer in the power of simple acts of kindness. In fact, she founded her non-profit organization, L4 Cares, based entirely on the concept.
“L4 Cares implements programs that address the needs of the Least, the Last, the Lost and the Lonely.” They do this by “bringing awareness through random acts of kindness with a focus on military families, senior citizens, and families in crisis."
While the organization hosts various programs, one stands out in particular.
“Operation Superhero – is a team of superheroes, princesses, and other characters who visit children's hospitals on a weekly basis and participate in parades for children celebrating birthdays during treatments,” says Cofer.
It may seem simple, but these characters and their parades can make a difference, creating joyful moments for families and children in difficult circumstances.
“We can’t solve all the problems,” Cofer says, “but if we can just make one lasting memory for someone who is suffering, then that’s what we’re about.”
To raise funds for L4 Cares and Operation Superhero, Cofer is hosting a concert and fireworks show before Independence Day at Shooting Star Ranch. She describes how the community came together to help bring this event to fruition.
“We had tons of 4th of July gear donated to us by Walmart over last few years -- patriotic hats, glowsticks, flags, you name it,” she said.
Cofer then met with Shawn Oehrlein, the owner of Shooting Star Ranch, and asked to pick one Saturday night for a concert. She offered July 2nd. Later, she contacted The Globe Theatre, which sponsored Dale Watson, and agreed to provide all the lighting and sound for the bands.
This community-centered event begins at 6 p.m. with a performance from country artist Dale Watson, and continues from 8-9 p.m., with a performance from the dance-cover band Groove Knight. Between the performances there is a 30-minute break allotted for a special guest speaker, April Hernandez.
Two years ago, Hernandez and her family lost 4-year-old Claire Hernandez to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare cancer. While Claire was in the hospital, Cofer would often visit with her L4 Cares superheroes dressed as Claire's favorite character, Mickey Mouse.
“They helped make my little girl happy throughout her stay at the hospital,” said Hernandez. “Kendra even donated a Mickey Mouse costume to us so we could dress up for Claire. They are a charity that is one in a million, they are able to spread so much love and that’s because of their director.”
Hernandez and her family will be honored at the event and will give an in-depth testimonial on their experience with L4 Cares. Hernandez looks forward to her speech and explains the importance of getting to speak at such an event.
“When you have a child that has terminal cancer and you take that conversation into the real world it’s not always accepted. When I'm around someone like Kendra, they're always eager and excited to hear my story…they’re doing so much by allowing us to share our daughter's story… It’s a very comforting feeling and an honor to continue building that charity,” she said.
Guests are encouraged to bring law chairs or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the event. Pets are not permitted.